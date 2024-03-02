Where you can help in the Hunter on Clean Up Australia Day

Hunter residents will join forces to make a "meaningful impact" for their communities on Clean Up Australia Day.
Lake Macquarie registered more than 90 sites for Sunday, March 3, mayor Kay Fraser said.
"Clean Up Australia Day is a fantastic opportunity for our community to come together and preserve the natural beauty that makes Lake Macquarie such an exceptional place to live," Cr Fraser said.
"By joining forces, we can make a meaningful impact and beautify our surroundings," she said.
The Lake Macquarie council said roughly 8000 volunteers collected more than 14 tonnes of rubbish on the day in 2023.
"This is a testament to our community's care for our natural assets, and I am confident we will achieve similar results this year," Cr Fraser said.
The Lake Macquarie State Emergency Service (SES) has coordinated a clean-up between 8.30am and 9.30am at Teralba Tennis Courts and 10am to 11am at 42 Blandford Street, Fennell Bay.
The Lake Macquarie SES coordinator, Tom Mackel, said they have participated for more than two decades.
"Part of our duty is to look after the environment," Mr Mackel said. "The more we can do to keep our places, wildlife and plants safe, the better."
He said his group would focus on clearing Cockle Creek waterways.
Mr Mackel said the SES from Swansea and Cooranbong would look for waste from the ground and waterways in other parts of the city.
There are more than 160 initiatives in the Hunter and Newcastle region.
Check out this map to find the clean-up closest to you.
