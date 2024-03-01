Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/News/Business
Investigation

'Just heartbreaking': how Funda failure cost Don and Janine $3.6m

Donna Page
By Donna Page
March 2 2024 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Don and Janine McLachlan, owed $3.6 million, tried unsuccessfully in 2020 to get their super funds out of Funda. Picture: Peter Lorimer
Don and Janine McLachlan, owed $3.6 million, tried unsuccessfully in 2020 to get their super funds out of Funda. Picture: Peter Lorimer

Don and Janine McLachlan remember the exact moment that marked the start of the end of the financial security they spent a lifetime building for their family.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Donna Page

Donna Page

Investigative journalist at the Newcastle Herald

More from Business

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.