Kayaker in trouble on Budgewoi Lake amid rough, windy conditions

A kayaker who was thrown into the waters of Budgewoi Lake on Saturday, March 1, was rescued after struggling for almost an hour in rough conditions, emergency services have said.
Winds on the lake had been gusting at around 25 knots - or as much as 46 kilometres per hour, members of Marine Rescue said, creating a metre-high chop on the water around 3pm when the boater was reported to be in trouble.
Marine Rescue Tuggerah Lakes dispatched a vessel after reports multiple kayakers were in trouble and one person was in the water, the service said in a statement Saturday afternoon.
A man in his 30s was pulled from the water, understood to be uninjured and able to stay afloat because he was wearing a safety jacket.
The rescue operation was helped by the Westpac helicopter, which leant support from the air, and paramedics with the state's Ambulance were also on hand to assess those involved.
"Radio operators at Marine Tuggerah Lakes have managed multiple incidents today and we ask all boaters and paddlers to check conditions before heading out," Marine Rescue inspector Courtney Greenslade said.
A high pressure system in the Bight and a ridge across the southwest was forcing a southerly change across the southern and central coastal districts, bringing cloudy conditions to much of the Hunter.
The Bureau of Meteorology has tipped possible showers and storms over the weekend for Newcastle easing to cloudy conditions on Tuesday, March 5.
