Death or Glory: Jets' season on life support after Mariners loss

JETS coach Rob Stanton admits Newcastle's trip to Perth is a "must-win" game if the side is to have any hope of making the final series.
After a 1-0 loss to Central Coast on Saturday night, the Jets have now fallen nine points adrift the top six and remain entrenched in 11th position on 19 points.
With seven games left to play in the regular season, they'll likely need a solid run of consecutive victories to be able to bridge the gap.
A win at HBF Park this Saturday over Perth Glory, who are ninth on 20 points, is almost essential given the Jets have played an extra game than five of the 10 sides placed above them.
"We've got to go there and go for three points," Stanton said following his side's latest defeat, their ninth in 19 fixtures this season.
"Today's game was tough, against one of the top teams in the league. I think going to Perth is a difficult away trip, but we've already done it.
"We need three points. We're ... getting a draw here, a draw there, and it doesn't really help you a lot ... and then you get a loss and you get a bit down.
"So we've got to pick them up and go to that game with confidence. But based on the performance today, it was good - the result was obviously disappointing, we need to build on playing such tough opposition and take that resilience and strong mindset to Perth."
Stanton was pleased with his players' efforts against the Mariners but lamented another lapse and late goal.
After a goalless first half in which each side had just one shot on target, the Mariners turned up the heat in the second stanza before Josh Nisbet scored in the 75th minute. The crafty forward collected a pass from the right at the top of the penalty area and pivoted before sending a left-foot strike flying past keeper Ryan Scott.
Scott had been one of the Jets' best, producing multiple saves, but he had little chance to stop Nisbet's bullet despite getting a hand to the ball. The Mariners finished with 13 shots at goal compared to the Jets' five.
"The first half I thought was very tight ... both teams weren't giving anything away," Stanton said.
"At half-time, I saw an opportunity where we could win the game. I made some adjustments ... I made a triple-sub. I thought we had a strong bench to change that up .. but again just a little mistake just managing those moments. As we got tired, the game got a little bit stretched and that worked in their advantage."
In a positive for the struggling Jets, striker Archie Goodwin got through his first starting appearance since last April, playing 58 minutes before being substituted with Callum Timmins and Daniel Wilmering for Clayton Taylor, Trent Buhagiar and Kostandinos Grozos.
During the game, reports emerged linking Buhagiar with an end-of-season move to Italian Serie B club Brescia, but Stanton said he was yet to be told of any deal.
