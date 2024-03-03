Shah caps off memorable week as Charlestown put themselves in box seat

CHARLESTOWN opening bowler Parth Shah was already riding a high before Saturday's performance.
Shah became a dad for the first time last week.
He followed up that major milestone with six wickets across two innings on day one of the last round to help put Charlestown in the box seat for an outright result and potentially Newcastle District Cricket Association's first-grade minor premiership.
Shah has match figures of 6-21 so far from a combined 13 overs, taking 3-16 and 3-5.
"Had a baby on Monday, first kid, then comes back and it was the best I've seen him bowl all year," Charlestown captain Daniel Arms said.
"It was good fun, he was happy and nicking blokes off like he's done his whole career."
With first-innings points already in the bag and opponents Hamilton-Wickham 3-9 in their second dig, the Magpies hold a 138-run lead and are poised to jump from third to first on the ladder.
Prior to this two-day game getting underway, Charlestown (60) were sitting just below City (63) and Stockton (62).
Charlestown made the most of winning the toss and electing to bowl, dismissing Hamwicks for 80 at Kahibah Oval on Saturday before declaring at 7-227.
Shah later stuck three times in quick succession before bad light stopped play, leaving the Magpies seven wickets away from securing a maximum 10 points.
City are 4-45 chasing Cardiff-Boolaroo's 129 at No.1 Sportsground while Stockton are 1-18 eyeing off Wallsend's 277, featuring an unbeaten 132 from opener Ryan Brooks, at Lynn Oval.
Patrick Huolohan's 101 guided Merewether to 331 against Toronto at Ron Hill Oval. Wests (3-78) and Waratah-Mayfield (2-43) are trying to reel in Belmont (146) and University (187) respectively.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.