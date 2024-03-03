Another 'absolutely amazing' Newcastle Show with big crowds all weekend

The 2024 Newcastle Show has attracted more people than the 2023 event, according to an organiser who described the weekend as "absolutely amazing".
The show, which is in its 122nd year, ran from March 1-3, 2024.
Like many other events, the show took a hit due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But this year showed the community still loves and supports the Newcastle Showground attraction.
Newcastle Show CEO Catherine Blanch said on Sunday while organisers had not yet had a chance to check the attendance, she was confident there were more people through the gates than the year before.
"Crowds last year were in excess of 35,000, and you could see more people were here this year," she said.
"We had over 2000 entries in our competitions. The art had four times as many entries as last year.
"The car parks have been full, the grandstands have been overflowing.
"The community has really embraced us and shown everybody that Montgomery Homes Newcastle Show is an integral part of our historical and cultural identity."
Ms Blanch said highlights included a 54 kilogram pumpkin entered into the horticultural section, which will be "hard to beat", as well as the "Outback Experience" complete with bullocks, camels and donkeys, the Hot Wheels cars and Mulletfest.
"We had 50 free things for people to do at the show, so there was something affordable for everyone," she said.
"The weather has been perfect. Last night [Saturday] when we saw two black storm fronts come through, we were very worried but the sun has shone for us.
"It has been absolutely amazing."
Jaze Pink was at the show running the giant Pinks food van on Friday night, which boasted all the classic show food groups - from fairy floss to the giant foot-long dagwood dogs.
"My husband's old stomping ground is here, I've been coming here for 32 years," Ms Pink said passing out buckets of fairy floss to passing families.
"They're always a great crowd and we have a great vibe with them. It's one of my first shows for a while. I've been out of action for a bit. But, man, I'm pumped. They have come in the heat today. They were happy. Then they came in the afternoon, and they are now having the best night of their lives."
Bella Maher, from Newcastle, was catching up with friends from Cameron Park at the show on Friday when she won Delilah, the giant blue dinosaur, on the darts along sideshow alley.
"It's always really fun," she said of her third visit to the show.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.