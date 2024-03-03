Newcastle Herald
Another 'absolutely amazing' Newcastle Show with big crowds all weekend

Sage Swinton
Simon McCarthy
By Sage Swinton, and Simon McCarthy
March 3 2024 - 4:30pm
The 2024 Newcastle Show has attracted more people than the 2023 event, according to an organiser who described the weekend as "absolutely amazing".

Sage Swinton

Sage Swinton

Journalist

Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter. She has been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.

Simon McCarthy

Simon McCarthy

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Simon McCarthy is a journalist working at the Newcastle Herald in NSW. He writes news and features, and produces video and multimedia, for the Herald and Herald Weekender magazine. He contributes regularly to the Newcastle Herald’s daily Topics column, and is the co-creator and producer of the Toohey’s News podcast. McCarthy has worked as a journalist in regional NSW since 2013. He joined the newsroom of the Newcastle Herald in 2017 from the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth where he worked from 2015 to 2016.

