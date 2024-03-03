Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Thousands help give the Hunter a good clean out

Matthew Kelly
By Matthew Kelly
Updated March 3 2024 - 4:12pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Volunteer Terry Burns, Lake Macquarie mayor Kay Fraser, and volunteer Delma Lye at Clean Up Australia Fennell Bay. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

Newcastle Rotary Club volunteers collected 20 bags of rubbish from the mangrove forest at Carrington as part of Clean Up Australia Day.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matthew Kelly

Matthew Kelly

Journalist

Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.