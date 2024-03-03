Motorcyclist critical after being thrown from bike at Broadmeadow

A motorcyclist has been critically injured after crashing at Broadmeadow on Sunday afternoon.
The 60-year-old man suffered head and facial injuries after coming off his bike on Lambton Road just after 3pm on March 3, emergency services said.
Police have been told the male rider was thrown from his bike when it struck a median strip.
Passers-by rendered first aid to the rider before multiple ambulance crews responded to the incident.
The man was then taken to John Hunter Hospital in a critical condition.
Investigations into the crash are now underway by officers attached to Newcastle City Police District.
Anyone with information or dashcam vision that may assist police with their inquiries is urged to call Newcastle Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
