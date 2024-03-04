Newcastle Herald
Letters

Nobody wants them, but power lines need to run somewhere

By Letters to the Editor
March 5 2024 - 4:00am
Pratapana with cow Gobi at Millfield's New Gokula farm. Picture by Marina Neil
COAL mines are ugly. Coal fired power stations are ugly. High voltage transmission lines are ugly. The power poles in every Newcastle street are ugly. But these scars on our landscape are the price that society is prepared to pay for the supply of power to homes and industry alike.

