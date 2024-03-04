Nobody wants them, but power lines need to run somewhere

IF the Knights lose three or four games, you can rely on their supporters writing them off for the year. In a first though, Allen Small has written them off before the season has even started, on the basis of a nothing trial game (musical chairs). Allegedly Hastings can't play, O'Brien can't coach and the season is gone before it's even started. Last season was a wipe-out too, apparently, because after winning 10 games in a row they finally were beaten.