Nobody wants them, but power lines need to run somewhere

COAL mines are ugly. Coal fired power stations are ugly. High voltage transmission lines are ugly. The power poles in every Newcastle street are ugly. But these scars on our landscape are the price that society is prepared to pay for the supply of power to homes and industry alike.
The New Gokula farm near Cessnock claims that the 40,000 visitors they host each year is the reason to avoid the obligation to host a transmission on their property ('Holy cow!', Newcastle Herald 2/3).
The relevant fact is that each of the 40,000 visitors consume power both at Cessnock and at their home address, and transmission lines are essential to provide this power. It is becoming increasingly apparent that the selfishness and sense of entitlement of the NIMBY movement must be met with forthright insistence on community actions in the interests of the many rather than the few.
AMY Hiller ("Nuclear will be too little too late" Letters 29/2): perhaps we should consult the people of Finland, Dubai and France on how the cost of nuclear stacks up against unreliables (renewables)? Those countries seem to be doing very well out of going nuclear.
Finland recently had a reduction in power costs with new nuclear power starting. Why is that, I wonder?
Remember it takes up to 10 years to get state approval for new wind farms in NSW. That is before local government and federal environmental requirements, planning and construction. Going by previous experience, I'd estimate that could take another 10 years. That's 20 years from now, putting their operational start out to the 2040s, the same as you claim for nuclear.
But why was Dubai able to plan and build its big nuclear power station in five years? I almost forgot, how is the construction of the thousands of kilometres of extra transmission lines required for unreliables going? They won't generate any power to the grid before that happens.
IT'S not surprising the city is flooded with misinformation ('Council's 'great work never trumpeted'', Herald 1/3). I believe the council has made many questionable media statements itself.
For example, the economic benefits of the Supercars events, announced with great fanfare, are well known to be based on attendance figures many allege are overestimated. The promised increase in shade canopy in the Foreshore Park from 500 to 9800 sq metres ('Barking up the wrong tree', Herald 6/3/17), which is far from eventuating, is another example.
More concerning though is the difficulty community groups and councillors themselves have in getting up-to-date information on council expenditure. The only sources of keeping up to date are the contact register, which is often out-of-date, freedom of information requests and the media.
Councillors do vote on projects over $1 million, but variations and budget overruns do not come back to council for approval and there have been outlandish budget blowouts on numerous projects. For example, councillors voted on the $7 million shift of the council premises to the West End, described by the CEO Jeremy Bath as a "a one-off". It was only through the Herald that the public learned it had blown out to $17.6 million, with 15 years rent to cost an additional $35 million. ($17.6M move', Herald 4/12/20).
Even the massive cost blowout at South Newcastle Skate Park, attributed by the lord mayor to the contractor going broke, occurred well before this happened in March 2023.
Councillors are elected to represent their constituents. Ensuring transparency and accountability is their job.
I WAS dismayed to read that Lake Macquarie City Council approved a development in Princes Avenue, Charlestown, ('Residents slam 'recipe for disaster', Herald 28/2) even after one councllor agreed the concerns of residents were "well warranted". Cr Jack Antcliff justified this decision by claiming that council had to make decisions in the best interests of the city while Cr Jason Pauling said his decision came down to the development meeting council's criteria.
Mayor Kay Fraser rubbed salt into the residents' wounds, declaring that the decision was being bold and brave, all of which will certainly come back to haunt them if there is, as predicted by residents, a serious accident.
A TRUE blue (and red) Novocastrian way of helping to keep the Knights' fire burning would be to name the western grandstand after the late Leigh Maughan.
IF the Knights lose three or four games, you can rely on their supporters writing them off for the year. In a first though, Allen Small has written them off before the season has even started, on the basis of a nothing trial game (musical chairs). Allegedly Hastings can't play, O'Brien can't coach and the season is gone before it's even started. Last season was a wipe-out too, apparently, because after winning 10 games in a row they finally were beaten.
NEWCASTLE Maritime Museum Society president Bob Cook, beware. When the Supernova science museum closed, I understand some exhibits ended up at the garbage dump. All of which my Dad, Mum and friends of Supernova built by hand and were enjoyed by many for years.
The Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras announced that uniformed police were no longer welcome to march in the weekend's parade, and if they wished to march they would have to do so in plain clothes. If NSW Police want to march, what about putting their uniforms on and marching the streets of Alice Springs? Win/win situation.
IN reply to Steve Barnett and Matt Ophir (Short Takes 28/2), when I see Beau Lamarre-Condon in police uniform I feel shaky and upset, so I can understand how the gay community feels. Losing two friends in such a horrific way would still be very raw. Uniformed police also understandably rouse fear in some Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people and African Americans.
