Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Our Newcastle/Food

Lake Macquarie barbecue queen's high-steaks cook-off in Dallas, Texas

By Lisa Rockman
March 6 2024 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Lake Macquarie bookkeeper Naomi Roskell is hoping to raise the profile of women who barbecue by competing in the world's largest "steak cook-off" next week.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Food

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.