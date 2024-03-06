Lake Macquarie barbecue queen's high-steaks cook-off in Dallas, Texas

You might recognise Naomi from previous Newcastle Herald stories. In 2012 she received a NSW Police commendation for bravery, as well as a Silver Medal and Galleghan Award from the Humane Society of NSW, for courage displayed in rescuing a young family stranded in floodwater during the 2007 Pasha Bulker storm. Naomi had been driving home on June 8, 2007, when water on the road forced her to park at a service station to wait out the storm. While there, she witnessed vehicles being washed away. She climbed onto the bonnet of a four-wheel-drive to assist a man clinging onto the side mirror of his car, and then saw a woman and two young children trapped on the roof of their car. Naomi grabbed some twine, wrapped it around her waist, secured it to a pole and walked through chest-deep water, rescuing the family.