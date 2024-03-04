Promotion to final - Waratah's shot at A-grade pennants title in 2024

WARATAH captain Damien Grogan started off simply wanting "to stay up" after being promoted this season.
Now they have a shot at winning the A-grade pennants title.
Waratah have secured a position in the Newcastle District Golf Association final, a showdown with reigning champions Toronto at Muree on Sunday.
"It's been a bit of a whirlwind," Grogan told the Newcastle Herald.
"Obviously coming up from division two last year and our main focus was to stay up, but then we won the first three [rounds] and were leading so we had to change focus.
"It's a tough division with some amazing players and credit to our guys, couple of inexperienced kids and they've stuck with it and done well."
Grogan expects to field an unchanged side this weekend, having beaten visitors Charlestown 5-3 in Sunday's last round.
That result, coupled with Newcastle's play-off loss to top-ranked Toronto on the same morning, meant Waratah finished second on the ladder.
Waratah pair Clayton Small and Chris Jardine will likely have individual match-ups with Toronto No.1 Callan O'Reilly and the returning Jake Riley.
Charlestown, who ended last of four sides, will now be relegated in 2025 with the winner of Sunday's A-grade division-two decider between Merewether and Hawks Nest elevated to the main competition.
Shortland Waters and Pacific Dunes meet in A-grade division three.
