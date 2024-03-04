Jets flyer in in line for overseas move

TRENT Buhagiar's career was at a crossroads when he arrived at the Newcastle Jets two seasons ago.
Released by Sydney FC after four years, Buhagiar had to start again.
Now, the lightning quick striker is set for a move to Italian club Brescia.
Buhagiar is off contract at the end of the season and his agent Tony Rallis confirmed on Monday that the 26-year-old was close to securing an overseas deal.
"We are in the final stages of agreeing with a club in the Serie B," Rallis told the Newcastle Herald. "I prefer for the club to make the announcement when we finalise the agreement.
"It is a great opportunity for Trent and it continues the good work of the Newcastle Jets and Rob Stanton in developing talent."
Buhagiar has scored five goals and provided three assists this season, and formed a lethal combination with Apostolos Stamatelopoulos.
In his maiden season in gold, Buhagiar netted five goals and five assists.
Jets coach Rob Stanton has had "some conversations" with Buhagiar and said is would be "fantastic" if he brokered an overseas move.
"I have had some conversations with Trent about where he wants to be," Stanton said. "I have that will all the players - where they want to go, how they are going to get there, how we develop them.
"I want players to think big. If they can get there, fantastic.
"He has had a pretty solid season Trent. Potentially he could be a 10-to-15-goals-a-season player, if he can fine tune parts of his game."
Stamatelopoulos has also attracted interest from overseas.
The 24-year-old, who is leading the race for the A-League golden boot with 14 goals, has another year on his contract in Newcastle and a move would require a five-figure transfer fee.
Stamatelopoulos linked with the Jets after two years in Greece and has benefited from playing regular football under Stanton.
"I am in dialogue with a number of [English] Championship clubs," said, Rallis who also manages Stamatelopoulos. "There is some interest from German Bundesliga two as well.
"'I'm grateful to Rob. A lot of the players [he signed] weren't necessarily high priorities for everyone else. But they are now. That is testament to Rob, [assistant coach] Damir Prodanovic and [executive chairman] Shane Mattiske's processes."
Buhagiar is one of 12 senior players of contract headed by Brandon O'Neill. Costa Grozos, Reno Piscopo, Carl Jenkinson, Jason Hoffman and Lucas Mauragis.
O'Neill and Grozos are close to finalising extensions and the Herald understands that Stanton is in advanced talks with a senior centreback and foreign striker for next season.
"I am in a recruitment and retention phase at the moment," Stanton said after the 1-0 loss to Central Coast on Saturday. "There has been some other issues with ownership and things like that."
The loss to the Mariners left the Jets in 11th place on 19 points, nine behind sixth-placed Wanderers.
Next is trip to Perth to take on the Glory Saturday night.
"Perth is a difficult away trip," Stanton said. "We have already done it this season. We need three points.
"When you get a loss, you get a bit down. We have to pick them up and go to that game with confidence. The performance [against the Mariners] was good.
"I thought we did that really well for long periods. There were periods in the second half where we pinned them in a little bit. We just lacked that final pass or killer blow."
