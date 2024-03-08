Spectacular East End terrace beckons with unparalleled finishes and views

4 beds | 3 bath | 0 car
Presiding with prominence, an Ocean Terrace address offers you the chance to create lasting memories in an incomparable setting.
Cleverly engineered to maximise space with an effortless front-to-rear inside and outside flow, this Victorian Terraced four-bedroom home reveals an exceptional layout offering lavish proportions with exquisite interiors enhanced by white polished concrete floors interweaving with American oak floorboards and iconic panoramic views.
This supremely spacious organic environment consistently offers bespoke cabinetry, marble tiles, Backlit New York marble and Onyx Kaskade stone baths and Apaiser stone vanities, a plunge pool, a private green roof, and spotted gum decking making this beautifully renovated home an extraordinary opportunity for you to reside in one of Newcastle's most exclusive addresses.
The brilliance of the kitchen is perfectly designed and beautifully appointed to allow the organic-ness to transpire.
The separate living areas with floor-to-ceiling engineered windows are adorned with interior-designed white linen curtains to ensure the unobstructed views of the iconic Newcastle Baths, Nobbys Beach, and the spectacular ever-blue Pacific Ocean are forever leaving you breathless with each glance.
The kitchen boasts an integrated Liebherr fridge and freezer, Gas Neff cooktop and stove and steam oven, brushed Nordic brass ZIP tap filtration, Fisher and Paykel and AEG Appliances, plus walk-in pantry.
Bathroom, kitchen and laundry fixtures all feature Brodware brushed brass.
The laundry is full size with ample storage.
The kitchen has Caesarstone bench tops and tumbled marbled tiles while the bathroom uses custom Apaiser stone bath and vanity.
There are four bedrooms and three bathrooms.
The master bedroom has a freestanding stone bathtub, plus ensuite, and bespoke integrated bedside cabinetry.
There is ducted air-conditioning and impressive, heated stone flooring, plus American oak floorboards.
The home has App-based Bluetooth smart home automation, CCTV security system and automated front gate.
There is also a heated plunge pool, outdoor brass shower and spectacular private ocean-view terraces.
"The quality of the finishes and the construction is second to none," listing agent Lyndal Allan from Salt Property Newcastle said.
"It is the best of the best as far as finishes and fixtures go and the way the home has been designed is to absolutely maximise the incredible position and the views that they offer.
"You get the ocean view from every single room in the house."
