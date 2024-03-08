Bronte Macaulay chasing third Surfest title on familiar journey

Whether she has needed the points or not, Bronte Macaulay has made the trek from the other side of the continent to compete at Surfest for more than a decade.
Now a two-time winner of the Surfest women's pro, the 30-year-old West Australian goofy-footer has missed just two editions - 2015 and 2022 - since 2012.
For Macaulay - the daughter of former world No.3 Dave Macaulay - the annual trip to the Hunter is as much about catching up with old friends as it is about surfing.
This year, it's even more about friends, given Macaulay doesn't need the Qualifying Series (QS) points on offer at the 5000-point Newcastle Racecourse Women's Pro at Merewether, which starts on Monday.
The event is the finale of the regional QS, which offers places on the second-tier Challenger Series (CS). Macaulay, a veteran of 49 events on the elite Championship Tour (CT), is already on the CS via her seventh-placed finish on it last year.
Her competitive focus is on the CS, which starts on April 27 on the Gold Coast, and finishing at least two spots better to secure a return to the CT. Surfest, which she won last year and in 2020, will be her first contest of 2024 as she prepares for the eight-stop series.
"It's a really great way to start the year," Macaulay said.
"I wasn't sure whether to go or not because points-wise, it doesn't matter, but I'm so glad I'm going because it's one I really enjoy.
"It's probably been one of my favourite events over my career.
"I won a pro junior there [in 2014] and it was the only junior event I ever won. That was pretty cool for me and kind of a memorable one.
"I've got heaps of friends in the area. My boyfriend is going to come with me this year and I wanted him to meet everyone.
"It's kind of like a warm-up [event] and also a bit of a holiday at the same time."
As is tradition, Macaulay's team will spend time with former professional surfer Simon Law and his family in Nelson Bay before heading to stay with the Blatchfords in Newcastle for the competition window.
Since narrowly missing a return to the CT in the CS finale last October, Macaulay has mixed training with study and quality time at home.
She took time out from competing at the end of 2021 after falling short of requalifying for the CT, just three months following the death of her brother, Jack.
Macaulay returned to compete on the CT as an injury replacement and wildcard five times in 2022, making the semi-finals twice. That, and an eighth-placed finish on the CS though, were not enough to earn a spot for last year. As well as winning Surfest in 2023, Macaulay took out the Ballito Pro in South Africa on the CS, but again she fell short of a CT comeback.
She has enjoyed the time away from competition but was driven to fight for a return to the elite stage.
"I started uni online studying teaching, not fulltime, just three units, so I've been studying a bit and just surfing and training," she said.
"Just being at home really since that event in October, so it's been pretty good actually.
"I'd still love to requalify and I'm really motivated with my surfing and trying to do the Challenger Series, but at the same time, I'm really enjoying studying on the side and doing something different and using my brain for a change," she laughed.
"It's a different, weird stage [of my career], but I think it will be good once everything starts again."
Macaulay brings star power to the event, which will also feature other former CT competitors Macy-Jane Callaghan, Paige Hareb and Amuro Tsuzuki. Merewether's Philippa Anderson, who won in 2009, leads the local charge and the QS rankings.
