Repacholi tops domestic qualifiers ahead of international shootout for Paris

Cessnock's Dan Repacholi has topped domestic qualifying ahead of an international shootout in Rio, taking another step in his bid to represent Australia at a sixth straight Olympic Games.
Repacholi, 41 and the federal MP for Hunter, has accumulated 2262 points from four events over the last two months and sits narrowly ahead of nearest rivals Bailey Groves (2256) and Matt Sydes (2252).
The trio are now poised to travel to Brazil in April (11-20) for the ISSF Final Olympic Qualification Championship, with both points and result likely counting towards who ultimately scores selection for Paris later this year.
Repacholi, also a six-time Commonwealth Games medallist, was second after the preliminary rounds at the BISC Cup 2 in Brisbane before eventually taking out the men's 10-metre air pistol final on Sunday.
He also won the opening event in Brisbane in January and fired a competition-high 568 points at the most recent Sydney Cup last month.
