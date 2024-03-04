Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Repacholi tops domestic qualifiers ahead of international shootout for Paris

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
Updated March 4 2024 - 3:23pm, first published 3:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Five-time Olympian and Hunter MP Daniel Repacholi. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Five-time Olympian and Hunter MP Daniel Repacholi. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

Cessnock's Dan Repacholi has topped domestic qualifying ahead of an international shootout in Rio, taking another step in his bid to represent Australia at a sixth straight Olympic Games.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.