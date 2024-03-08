Renovated Torrens Title duplex in heart of Cooks Hill brimming with charm

3 beds | 2.5 bath | 1 car
Situated in the heart of historic Cooks Hill, this impressively spacious Torrens Title duplex reveals a fully renovated interior that can't fail to impress, complete with two separate living areas and lovely alfresco space.
Expanding over three levels, the home creates an effortless flow through each inviting space, each of which you will simply love spending time in.
At its heart, the home flaunts a gorgeous kitchen and fabulous open-plan, accentuated by high ceilings, skylights and herringbone timber floors.
Moving up a level, there is a cosy, carpeted lounge room, and beyond that, a delightful master on the upper level, and two further bedrooms just below.
Both the ensuite and main bathroom are perfectly elegant, while outdoor entertaining is taken care of on the sunny front balcony and beautiful back deck.
Given its location, you have the very best of Newcastle on the doorstep, meaning you can explore its superb small bar scene, enviable selection of restaurants and world-class beaches whenever it pleases you.
"This home appeals to a wide range of buyers, especially professionals or young couples/families who work in the CBD and want to be located close to work and local bars/cafes," listing agent Brendan Murgatroyd from Belle Property Lake Macquarie said.
"Downsizers will also be impressed, with a low maintenance yard yet plenty of space for those who work from home, or have guests visiting."
