Landholders say Hunter Gas Pipeline restrictions will destroy their farms

"The pipeline will cross irrigation paddocks with no consideration of the paddocks current operation. We have asked basic questions like how will water flow on a flood plain during floods or in a paddock during a cropping irrigation cycle when Santos after construction will leave a levy bank on top of the pipeline until the soil subsides back down - this may take up to 5 years. They can't or won't answer how our paddocks might still operate after construction," Mr Fetch said.

