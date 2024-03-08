Sky's the limit with resort-style inner city living at it's very finest

1 beds | 1 bath | 1 car
Welcome to a lifestyle without limits, set on the 12th floor of Newcastle's latest skyline tower in the heart of the CBD.
From the moment you enter you'll be greeted by a meticulously planned, contemporary layout with high ceilings, ducted and floating floors.
Every detail ensures luxury city living and comfort, with an open plan concept and defined zones that each capture a unique aspect your 270-degree views.
A sleek sophisticated kitchen boasts a large stone island bench, hidden integrated Smeg dishwasher and fridge/freezer and is completed with floor to ceiling cabinetry.
Capitalising on this apartments' elevated position, floor to ceiling glass windows and a sliding door seamlessly connect your living space with a sky-high breathtaking balcony where you can really appreciate the views of Newcastle, the harbour and all the way to the Watagans.
Waking up is easy, with your uninterrupted views of the Oblisk and beyond to the cliffs of Redhead, which are magnified in your mirrored built-ins.
Just off the bedroom is a hotel inspired bathroom and a separate complete internal laundry.
This secure building is superbly located in the heart of Newcastle's CBD Civic Cultural Precinct, so you can leave your car safely in your private parking space with storage unit, and have walking access to world-class university campuses, transport, entertainment, and amenities.
Buying into the exclusive Sky Residences gives you access to hotel-style amenities, from the heated outdoor pool and fully equipped gym and fitness centre to the exquisitely landscaped garden terrace retreat.
