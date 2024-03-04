Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Mansell 'might scream' if he can back up F3 podium opener at Australian GP

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
March 4 2024 - 4:18pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hunter driver Christian Mansell. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers
Hunter driver Christian Mansell. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

HUNTER driver Christian Mansell will arrive home for the Australian Grand Prix full of confidence after opening the Formula 3 season with a podium over the weekend.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.