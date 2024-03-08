Mikey Clayton-Brown eyes Surfest rise at home away from home

THIS time last year, Corlette surfer Mikey Clayton-Brown was within sight of a spot on the Challenger Series.
Sitting fifth in the Australia/Oceania Qualifying Series rankings, Clayton-Brown needed to stay in the top seven through the 3000-point Central Coast Pro and Surfest's 5000-point Burton Automotive Pro at Merewether.
"Then I just kooked it," the 20-year-old said.
He finished a close third in his first heat at Avoca to exit, then last in his opening heat at the QS finale at Merewether to drop to 10th.
The gut-wrenching finish meant another year of grinding on the regional QS circuit for the Merewether Surfboard Club member.
And while he was able to put himself in the frame last year, this season has been struggle.
He was 14th on the rankings before the Central Coast Pro with 3802 points. Seventh-placed Dylan Moffat was on 5107. Apart from a fifth place from the Krui Pro to snare 2282 points, Clayton-Brown has been unable to get the results he needs.
The tall, long-limbed talent has been frustrated with the run and the mostly small waves he's encountered.
"I don't know, I've been surfing good but it's just surfing really," he said. "You paddle out and just don't get the waves sometimes. I have one really good heat then I just go downhill after that.
"Most of the comps we've had it's been really small and hard to surf, so it's just unlucky I guess.
"I'm six foot one, so it's hard for me to fit into the little one to two-foot waves.
"Last year was the closest I've come [to making the Challenger Series], so making it is definitely the goal.
"Just one good result is all I need really."
He heads to familiar territory for Surfest from Monday after being part of the powerful Merewether club for several years.
"They support me a lot," he said. "I'm really grateful for their support and I can't wait to compete in front of them because I know there's going to be some cheers and you feel the love from everyone."
He was also hoping for decent swell to help his chances.
"I've surfed around Merewether so much for the last 10 years now, so I definitely know the wave and what it's going to be like, so I guess that can sort of be an advantage because it's a pretty hard wave to surf," he said. "I just need some waves. Just a little bit of swell would be nice. Three to four foot would be nice.
"I've been in the main draw twice there and I can't say I've had much luck. The best I've done is round of 32 I think, so I'm definitely looking to break that and hopefully get into the quarters."
Clayton-Brown has been working as a beach lifeguard near home and judging at surf comps to help fund his dream of making it to the top.
Despite the recent battles, he said "I'm still all in."
"I'm still only young so I've got a fair few years ahead of me. I'm still learning the ropes really. It's so different being on the QS after coming from junior events."
Clayton-Brown made an early exit at the Central Coast Pro this week, making Surfest his last chance to qualify this year.
He is on a long list of young competitors at Surfest trying to make their way onto the CS.
Dakoda Walters headed the QS rankings before the Central Coast event. Defending Surfest champion Joel Vaughan was fifth on the standings and returns to the contest hoping to lock in another year on the CS.
Merewether's Surfest 2022 champion Jackson Baker, who is already qualified for the CS, has withdrawn from his home event because of a foot injury, but another local star, former world No.5 Morgan Cibilic, will compete. Cibilic is also assured of another go at the CS.
He headlines a strong local contingent including Dom Thomas, Felix Byrnes, Josh Levey, Cooper Puttergill, Jordy Liackman, Eden Hasson, Jimmi Hill, Josh Stretton, Manning Gregory, Angus Owens, Ocean Lancaster, Conner Lee and Ollie Ryssenbeek.
