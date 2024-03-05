Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Our Newcastle/Food

Allandale's retiring boss acheives picture-perfect exit

By Rick Allen
March 6 2024 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The new cellar door makes the most of the magnificent vista for the recently completed Lovedale cellar door.
The new cellar door makes the most of the magnificent vista for the recently completed Lovedale cellar door.

If there was one thing retiring chief winemaker and general manager Bill Sneddon was determined to do, it was give his beloved Allandale winery at Lovedale the cellar door it deserved.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Food

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.