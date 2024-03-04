Free music event: Sneaky Sound System to headline street party

LIVE music will echo in the streets of Newcastle in a two-day event this March and the best part is - it's all free.
Steel Street will transform into party central on the weekend of March 23 and 24 with a free street party.
In conjunction with Great Southern Nights, King Street Hotel made the announcement at 10am on Tuesday, March 5 in a move to open up city streets to live gigs.
After the success of the Cambridge Farewell Festival, King Street co-owner Greg Mathew said the free festival is a stepping stone to proving what Newcastle is capable of when it comes to the live music scene.
"I think from that three-day event, we proved to the city and police that we could do a three-day road closure and finish late in our city and it went really well," he said.
"This is another stepping stone to open up our inner city streets and open up Newcastle to do more things like this."
Headlining on Saturday is Trophy Eyes and other artists such as Loons band, Butterknife, PIT and Hey! Astro, warming the crowd up for those heading to Drapht inside the King Street Hotel later in the night.
Sneaky Sound System will headline the Sunday accompanied by other acts including Hot Potato Band, Jump, Skyepaint and DJ Klee.
The family-friendly Sunday event will include face painting and roving entertainment and Ruby Fields, will be playing tunes inside King Street Hotel's Warehouse at 4pm for all-ages and headlining at 8pm for 18+.
"It's a free event, it's fantastic and there's an early close which shouldn't ruffle too many feathers with residents, I think we'll be able to prove that we can do things like this," Mr Mathew said.
He said it was a great vision not only for Newcastle but NSW in opening up city streets to make events like this more achievable.
"It's great Newcastle has been identified and it's the first Great Southern Nights event they're doing as a full road closure, it's an awesome opportunity for us," he said.
"I think it will be well received."
Free tickets are available to register for now and will be sent out on Thursday, March 7 at 8am until capacity has been reached.
"We're ensuring to make it fair for everyone and ticket-holders will need to enter by 5pm and then we will turn to a wait list system on the weekend," Mr Mathew said.
