Edgeworth player free to play after appeal but Olympic cop ban

Olympic did not appeal the Pepper card and he copped a one-game ban. There was speculation Pepper was wrongly sent off because of the double jeopardy rule, which prevents a penalty and red card for the same offence in some cases. However, it says: "the offender is cautioned if the offence was an attempt to play the ball; in all other circumstances (e.g. holding, pulling, pushing, no possibility to play the ball etc.) the offending player must be sent off."

