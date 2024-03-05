Newcastle Heraldsport
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Football

Edgeworth player free to play after appeal but Olympic cop ban

By Craig Kerry
March 6 2024 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jordy Lennon making a tackle against Olympic last season. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Jordy Lennon making a tackle against Olympic last season. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

Edgeworth defender Jordy Lennon will line up against Weston in Wednesday night's NPL catch-up game (8pm) at Jack McLaughlan Oval after having his red card from Saturday overturned by the Obvious Error Panel (OEP).

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from AFL
More from sports
More from Football

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.