Edgeworth player free to play after appeal but Olympic cop ban

Edgeworth defender Jordy Lennon will line up against Weston in Wednesday night's NPL catch-up game (8pm) at Jack McLaughlan Oval after having his red card from Saturday overturned by the Obvious Error Panel (OEP).
Lennon was the last of three players handed straight red cards in the 1-1 draw with Olympic at Darling Street Oval in round two.
He was deemed to have taken out a runaway attacker in stoppage time. The Eagles believed Lennon, who scored in the 28th minute, got the ball first with his challenge and they appealed the decision to the OEP, which agreed on Monday night.
Teammate Flynn Goodman is out for one game after he was sent off in the 37th minute for a lunging challenge. Eagles coach Peter McGuinness said Keanu Moore (ankle strain) was in doubt for the clash with the Bears, who opened their season with a 5-1 win over Maitland on Saturday.
McGuinness was pleased with his side's play in the second half against Olympic but knew they faced a challenge against Weston.
"They are well coached, a good side with good players," he said. "They played well last year and have started with a bang."
Olympic's Jacob Pepper was the other player sent off at Darling Street. He was marched inside the first minute for pulling back Moore when he was shooting at goal from close range. The ensuing penalty was saved.
Olympic did not appeal the Pepper card and he copped a one-game ban. There was speculation Pepper was wrongly sent off because of the double jeopardy rule, which prevents a penalty and red card for the same offence in some cases. However, it says: "the offender is cautioned if the offence was an attempt to play the ball; in all other circumstances (e.g. holding, pulling, pushing, no possibility to play the ball etc.) the offending player must be sent off."
