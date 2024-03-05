Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/News/Business

NIB reveals how much it will increase health insurance premiums

Jamieson Murphy
By Jamieson Murphy
March 5 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NIB chief executive Mark Fitzgibbon. Picture by Marina Neil
NIB chief executive Mark Fitzgibbon. Picture by Marina Neil

Hunter-based insurance company NIB will increase its health insurance premiums by an average of 4.10 per cent.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jamieson Murphy

Jamieson Murphy

News director

Newcastle Herald news director. Interested in any and all yarns. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Business

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.