Viva Las Vegas: what a way to start the NRL footy season

WOW, what a start to the footy. Such credit to the NRL, V'landys, Abdo and the team.
The games had everything politically incorrect; blood, violence and intimidation. Great games by the four teams; our chance to Australianise America.
Where was "Reg Reagan"? Can't wait for this week's games.
THE days of summer have blissfully passed. We enjoyed the rarity of a February 29, but now March and autumn have arrived.
Do any of us remember some months ago when our federal government made the biggest cut to a frontline health service in a decade?
Was it perhaps so cleverly done, many of us did not even notice?
Do we remember Labor's promise to have new funding agreements in place by March 1 to buffer the detrimental impact its 60-day dispensing policy would have on small business community pharmacy?
If you are young, fit and healthy, the depth and importance of this problem may not resonate with you. But think for a moment, where would you go if you needed immediate free health advice outside of the hospital system?
The 60-day dispensing policy has been a puncture wound to every community pharmacy within Australia. With no March 1 hope, our future sees many small community pharmacies slowly bleeding out.
When their death finally comes they will be sorely mourned by their grateful communities, while an oblivious government questions where they went wrong. Australians deserve more than cuts to community-based health.
We as a society need to hold the government to account before the services we all rely upon are lost forever.
IN spite of councillor Margaret Wood's defence of City of Newcastle ('Council's 'great work never trumpeted', Newcastle Herald 1/3) only 56.3 per cent of the eligible Labor faithful in Newcastle voted to pre-select Mrs Nelmes for September's election.
Clearly there is a growing appetite for change, despite the claims made around the council's "successes", and in spite of the council's large PR machine.
But Cr Woods' plea does not address many concerning council decisions.
Yes, there was a unanimous vote to move to the west end, but councillors were told the cost of the move would be $7 million, not the $18.5 million it turned out to be. It was the same situation with other council debacles.
The cost over-run on the skate park project was reported by Ian Kirkwood in 2020 in the Herald, long before the original contractor went broke, but despite this their woes are used as an excuse for massive blow-outs on what I consider a poorly-conceived project.
But chief among these flimsy defensive arguments in this sad wagon-circling exercise used by Labor councillors is the line that critics of council are attacking staff.
Clearly most criticisms are aimed at inept management decisions, which are made further up the tree.
As Dr Kerridge maintained in his bid for mayoral pre-selection, there are too many controversies.
Cr Wood wonders why local media don't "trumpet" the successes of the council, in what I considered an oblique reference to this masthead, but without the investigative work of the Herald, many of the council's disasters and controversies would pass us by undetected.
THE recent report that Transport for NSW is planning a "mass transport corridor" for Newcastle ('Light at the end of the corridor', Herald 23/2) was interesting.
However, as the report stated, detail was conspicuous by its absence. It would seem that much was made of an extension to the Parramatta light rail.
My concern is that while extensions to Newcastle's light rail network are long overdue, it seems as if we won't see any extensions for about 10 years. Even then, the mass transport corridor may be for buses.
A busway may be a short-term solution to the worsening traffic problems but in the long term Newcastle, Lake Macquarie and the lower Hunter region will need a rail based transport network.
I say this because trams and trains carry a lot more people than buses.
The state government is going to have to get serious about rail if we are to tackle the problems of traffic congestion and greenhouse gas emissions.
This time I hope they get it right.
We can't afford any more blunders like truncation and running the trams in Hunter Street.
THERE'S two things I have realised from the recent and constant price rises, and honestly thank you to Woolworths and Coles for helping me.
Firstly, I suddenly find myself walking a bee line straight to fruit and vegetables supplied by the hardest-working Aussies whom the government never thank.
I imagine I'm not the only one of your loyal customers that you have hit with greedy overpriced snacks, lollies etc. who are seeking out the natural flavours supplied by our farmers, perhaps the people you rip off the most.
So from us, thank you farmers.
Thank you as well to the overpaid CEOs for unintentionally reuniting me with naturally-sweetened food by charging pathetic prices for products that have changed drastically in flavour and quality.
I also found I saved more at the checkout. May I also add, I no longer buy your crap paper bags that are always falling apart because of their very small weight capacity.
Your marketing team and CEOs are as competent as our government.
THE Newcastle beach skate park is another bungled project that has gone on and on for years.
The budget has blown out and, like many residents, I've given up on it.
It's fodder for an episode of Utopia. When will the pedestrian pathway between Newcastle Beach and the Bogey Hole be reopened?
It's very hard to push a pram or a wheelchair up the hill and through King Edward Park to reach our beloved Bogey Hole.
I WOULDN'T want to start a generation war the way Barry Reed ("Swift reality check for heartbroken music fans", Letters, 2/3), worded his letter.
Let's not forget many older Australians bought a roof over their head for under $100,000 on only one income.
Let's acknowledge that many older Aussies can and do purchase large caravans that live on suburban streets rent free.
Let's retain some perspective on claims like "they want everything and expect to get it".
IN reply to Barry Reed ("Swift reality check for heartbroken fans", Letters 2/3): I was born in 1982.
I have lived through genocides in Africa, the beginning of the AIDS crisis, the Oklahoma City bombings, apartheid and the collapse of the Berlin Wall.
I wasn't sheltered from these events thanks to my parents and teachers.
I just didn't care.
I was a kid. So Mr Reed, don't assume these kids don't know what's going on.
Let them be upset for not being able to see their idol.
Because when you become an adult, you realise just how miserable the news and life can be. Go yell at a cloud for me.
