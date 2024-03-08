There's a saying in the Ideagen Plant Assessor office; safe machines, safe people.
This is a sentiment the whole team gets behind, from the professional service consultants and product developers, to customer success and support, helping to return everyone home from the job site safely.
Every year, hundreds of people are killed and injured in machinery related incidents across Australia.
The latest data from Safe Work Australia shows machinery operators and drivers accounted for almost 40% of all workplace fatalities in 2022. Agriculture and construction, both industries heavily reliant on the operation of machinery, also saw comparatively high levels of workplace deaths and serious injury claims.
Each workplace death and injury is a tragedy, but unfortunately, some employers don't know how to effectively manage the complexity of worker safety.
Some of the reasons for this frequently heard include a lack of time or difficulty understanding and complying with the vast array of safety obligations.
Ideagen Plant Assessor's solution for this; comprehensive, machine-specific risk assessments designed to identify hazards, evaluate risks and recommend control measures in a simple way that cuts out the guesswork.
How does it work?
The answer is the Machinery Compliance Engine (MCE): Ideagen Plant Assessor's cutting edge technology that automates the risk assessment process.
All an assessor has to do is answer yes or no questions about the machine and the MCE does the hard work.
It compiles a comprehensive risk management report complete with identified hazards, preliminary and residual risk ratings and recommended risk treatments.
It lists safety obligations that need to be met by employers, referencing the thousands of pieces of legislation, standards, regulations and codes of practice, resulting in a thorough and consistent risk assessment free from subjectivity.
Ideagen Plant Assessor Managing Director, Matthew Turner says not only does it help save lives, it also saves businesses critical time.
"It saves an enormous amount of time, reducing what can be a process that takes hours into a 15 to 20 minute exercise," he says.
While time savings are an added benefit, Mr Turner says this doesn't take away from the platform's ultimate goal.
"We have built this machinery safety management software in the hope more users will identify serious machinery hazards, implement control measures to effectively reduce risk and keep people who work in and around machinery safe," he says.
Ideagen Plant Assessor also offers other machinery safety and compliance functionality including free, digital pre starts, MySite subcontractor management, safe operating procedures (SOPs), and service and maintenance management.
For more information, call 1300 728 852 or email info@assessor.com.au.
As finalists for the Hunter Safety Awards for 2024 are announced this week, it is pleasing to note that there has been a positive shift in workplace safety.
Over the past 11 years, there has been a noteworthy 30 per cent decrease in traumatic injury fatalities since 2012.
This despite historical challenges, such as over 1850 reported fatalities and more than 1,140,000 workers filing significant compensation claims involving one week or more of lost working time.
Hunter Safety Awards founder and judge Sarah-Jane Dunsford said it was crucial to acknowledge the positive trend emerging.
"Seeing a decrease in fatalities is something we are extremely grateful for and a testament to the concerted efforts of organisations, not only in the Hunter region, but also nationwide," she said.
"It signifies a shift in workplace safety, highlighting the unified dedication of businesses to prioritse the wellbeing of their workforce by implementing robust safety measures and comprehensive work programs."
As Sarah-Jane paid tribute to this notable progress, she was also thrilled to announce finalists for the 2024 Hunter Safety Awards.
They include businesses and individuals who have demonstrated positive approaches to Work, Health, and Safety (WHS) in their workplace and who represent the state-of-the-art safety innovation that can be seen within the region.
Judges were impressed with the number of entries for their individual categories.
"These people are champions in promoting WHS practices as well as bringing innovative approaches to their business," Sarah-Jane said.
"Their unwavering dedication to outstanding work environments has set them apart as leaders in this space.
"Each submission received serves as an example of excellence in action, and we look forward to congratulating the finalists as well as celebratiing their achievements at our upcoming event."
Awards will be presented across 12 categories, with winners announced at a gala event on Friday, March 15 at Newcastle Exhibition and Convention Centre.
Each year the Hunter Safety Awards attracts sponsors from local, national, and international business communities, with AGL again the major partner.
AGL General Manager Bayswater, Len McLachlan said they are proud to return in 2024.
"At AGL, we believe that our people are our most valuable asset, which is why nurturing a safe workplace is not just a priority for us, it's also a fundamental responsibility," Len said.
"Safety is not just a box to tick for us, it's ingrained in our company's DNA. As the major sponsor, we take immense pride in supporting the positive focus on improving safety over the years."
"It's inspiring to see local businesses actively engaging in creating safer workplaces and we're excited to see what remarkable ideas, programs and innovations local businesses and individuals have put into place over the last year," Len said.
In addition to AGL, there is also a large group of returning award sponsors, including the University of Newcastle, uvex, WesTrac, 3M, Red Insight, Ampcontrol, Tomago Aluminium and Fenech Demolition.
In 2024, the awards have also welcomed three new sponsors, John Holland, Gunnebo and Hume Doors & Timber.
Newcastle Airport has been committed to excellence in not only its operations but in the way it cares for its workforce and lives this every day through its purpose of being the Airport the region deserves.
It's no surprise, then, that it finds itself a finalist for the Hunter Safety Awards, Best Health and Wellbeing Program of 2024.
This accolade is a testament to the airport's dedication to employee wellness and its commitment to fostering a supportive and inclusive work environment.
Aviation is a catalyst to the local economy's growth and the Hunter region's transition, meaning staff at Newcastle Airport aren't just contributing to the airport, but to the region.
Newcastle Airport is the gateway for the Hunter Region, to Australia and beyond, with 1.2 million passengers passing through its doors in the financial year 2019, before the Covid-19 pandemic. Connecting the Hunter to 13 direct destinations, including Brisbane, Melbourne, Adelaide, Cairns, the Sunshine Coast and the Whitsundays coast, the Airport's people are a key to the distinctive passenger experience.
At Newcastle Airport, roles can vary greatly, with each person making a unique contribution to the airport's vision.
Serving the public carries a high level of responsibility, and job demands can be challenging in a rapidly changing environment, which is why prioritising wellness for employees isn't solely a policy, it's fundamental to organisational culture.
The Airport champions a 'whole person' approach, meaning safety isn't seen as starting and ending at the workplace.
Safety extends beyond that to encompass the way that a person feels about coming to work, and how work impacts their emotional wellbeing.
Understanding the significant impact that work can have on an individual's life, the airport has implemented a successful wellness program with targeted employee benefits such as additional mental health support, well-being leave and flexible work arrangements that allow employees to achieve work-life harmony.
The organisation believes that when employees find purpose and satisfaction in their work, it not only enhances their productivity and commitment but also enriches their lives outside of work.
"With emphasis on diversity and well-being, we're dedicated to fostering a sense of belonging among our employees," Newcastle Airport, Executive General Manager People, Safety and Environment, Georgina Chalker said.
"This goes beyond creating a friendly workplace, it's about cultivating a community where every individual feels valued and understands how they are contributing to the broader purpose."
The nomination for Best Health and Wellbeing Program reflects Newcastle Airport's holistic approach to employee wellbeing.
The airport's initiatives demonstrate a deep understanding of the multifaceted nature of wellness, encompassing physical health, mental well-being, social connection and emotional support.
This nomination is a well-deserved acknowledgment of Newcastle Airport's ongoing commitment to the health and happiness of its workforce.