Union of Australian Women to pass on their proud legacy at annual dinner

By Matthew Kelly
March 6 2024 - 4:00pm
L-R: Judy Morley, Theresa Hetherington, Leanne Holmes, Lynda Forbes, Dianne Barrack and Beth Moran at the Hunter Workers office. Picture by Jonathan Carroll.
After more than 70 years, the Newcastle branch of the Union of Australian women will pass on their proud legacy of representing women's industrial rights as part of this year's International Women's Day celebrations.

Journalist

Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.

