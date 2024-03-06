Kalyn Ponga on Knights' title aspirations, captaincy and Las Vegas

Max McKinney: Kalyn, when you were named captain ahead of the 2022 season, some people said you weren't ready for the role, and you admitted you'd grow into it. How much more comfortable are you with the captaincy now?
Kalyn Ponga: It still is a learning experience. Every day, I try and learn and grow in that area. I think having some people around me, some leaders around me and this playing group, helps me as well. But everyone is pretty hungry and motivated. Getting older, you mature more and I'm still learning. I'm still a little bit uncomfortable in certain moments, but I think I've probably grown up.
What have you learnt and become better at over the past two years?
KP: The main thing is probably just being myself. That first year, I probably just tried to be someone I wasn't. I thought I had to be the perfect captain. Now it's just about being myself. It's OK to ask for help and I think the club has done a good job at putting people around me that have helped me in that role. I've got the leadership group, and I'm not on my own.
Plenty of people around the game, and your coach, have talked about how much you've matured in the past couple of years, both on and off the field. What has changed in your life for that to happen?
KP: Yeah, I think I've grown up. Like everyone, you grow up and mature, and I think when you're a kid, you probably don't understand - or I didn't understand - where I was in terms of the game. I'm 26 this year, I'm very happy with where I am, I'm happy in this club and with these boys. Over the last few years at the club, I've been here six years now, I've 100 per cent seen and done a lot, personally and as a club.
This club's been through some hard times in the past, you're the skipper and marquee player, from some of your recent comments you sound more motivated than ever to bring this club success. What did last year do for your motivation?
KP: Like I said, I probably just understand more now where I am in the game and with this club. I think this playing group is hungry, and I'm just feeding and building off that. I've been here for six years, I've seen a lot of bad, and I think last year was the first year we really had success, since I've been here. For me, it's just I really want that feeling again, because I know how good it feels and the town, it's what they want. I just want that feeling again.
Your coach was asked recently how close the club is to a premiership, and he said closer than it's been in a long, long time. You're going into your seventh season here, what's your thoughts - how far off contending for a title is this team?
KP: There's a lot of work to be done. I don't really like to talk about the end of the season, because we've got a lot of work to do before then, but in terms of where this playing group is now compared to last year, we're ahead. The boys have trained well, we've been together for another year, and some of the boys have been together for four or five years. So I'd like to think we're ahead of where we were last year.
How much does that drive you though, at this point in your career, the thought of bringing a trophy back here to Newcastle?
KP: Every year that I play and I don't get one, is a year that I've not wasted, but is a year that's gone by. I'm definitely motivated to do that. I hope in my time, in the contract that I've got, we can bring one to the city. I'd like to win one this year, I'd like to win one every year, but like I said I'm not looking too far ahead.
What about the strength of the squad? It seems like there's pretty good cover in most positions. Is the strongest you've seen the club's depth?
KP: I think so. Definitely since the early days of being here. I think our new recruits have added a lot to us, both on and off the field, culturally as well.
The two new English additions, Kai Pearce-Paul and Will Pryce, what have they brought to the squad and what will they add this year?
KP: They've both brought great attitudes and are great characters. You can tell they're both hungry, to play in the NRL and to play for the Knights and be a part of what we've got here. They're both good lads, they've fit in like a glove. Their standards on the field are pretty high as well. But there's on field and then there is off field, and they've definitely added to both.
Last year was a pretty wild ride for you personally, you had your positional switch, concussion lay-off, didn't play State of Origin, how are you feeling heading into this season?
KP: I feel pretty good, I got through the pre-season well. I'm just excited for another year. It's a long year, there's lots of twists and turns every year, every year in the NRL is like that. I'm just staying present and not looking too forward. I think I am probably physically a little bit better. Mentally, I learnt some skills last year, I had a mental coach, so I think I'm in a good spot.
You also played the two finals games last year with a busted shoulder, it was a courageous effort, truly how bad was it and how is it now?
KP: It was a grade-five AC joint. It was pretty bad, but once I got the needle and everything, it was actually not that bad to be honest. I could play ... but it was meant to be a six-week injury. I've definitely fully recovered from that. I got through the pre-season without worries.
That semi-final loss to the Warriors last year, how much did that sting? And is that feeling something you carry into this season?
KP: That performance definitely left a sour taste, but we're just looking forward to hopefully recreating what we created last year. Being at home round one, in front of our fans, that's perfect for us. That's exactly what we want.
The competition kicked off at the weekend in America. What did you make of the NRL heading to Las Vegas?
KP: I watched the second game, and a little bit of the first as well. The performances from the four teams is exactly what we would have wanted, in terms of it was good footy, plenty of star factor, the boys turned it on. It looked like an awesome spectacle and hopefully it gets bigger and better.
Were you a bit jealous, are you keen to play over there? Plenty of Knights fans are interested in the club heading over.
KP: Yeah, a little. It definitely would have been cool to be a part of. I'd love to be over there one day. I've never been over there, so hopefully the club can get something going and we can get over there. But playing at home round one is pretty special for us as well.
