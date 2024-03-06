Kalyn Ponga on Knights' title aspirations, captaincy and Las Vegas

KP: Like I said, I probably just understand more now where I am in the game and with this club. I think this playing group is hungry, and I'm just feeding and building off that. I've been here for six years, I've seen a lot of bad, and I think last year was the first year we really had success, since I've been here. For me, it's just I really want that feeling again, because I know how good it feels and the town, it's what they want. I just want that feeling again.