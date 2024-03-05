Newcastle Jets midfielder Callum Timmins is gunning for glorious homecoming

CALLUM Timmins can sense the Newcastle Jets are close to clicking.
The West Australian was first in the queue, requesting 20 tickets for friends and family, ahead of the Jets' journey to Perth to take on the Glory at HBF Stadium on Saturday.
Timmins' previous two trips home in Jets colours have resulted in 2-all draws.
If the Jets are to keep their faint play-off hopes alive, they need three points on Saturday.
"I have asked for 20 tickets," Timmins said. "All the boys are eager to go over and get a win. We have dominated a lot of games but we have [conceded] a few unfortunate goals in key areas of the game.
"It is so frustrating. We know where we can be. Other teams know that too. We have teams come and sit back against us because they know we have threats.
"When you are here every day training, you see what the group can produce. That is more than enough motivation to keep going. The key is the lads sticking together and working hard."
The Jets are coming off a 1-0 defeat to Central Coast at home.
Like they did against fellow heavyweights Macarthur (2-all), Western Sydney (3-all), Melbourne Victory (1-all) and Wellington (2-1 loss), the Jets pushed the Mariners to the limit.
"You can imagine what the feeling was like after the game," Timmins said. "The lads were devastated that we didn't get three points for the club and the fans.
"Being a professional, you have to get on with the next step. You can't look too much into the past. Obviously it hurts, but if we dwell on it, that doesn't help anyone.
Obviously it hurts, but if we dwell on it, that doesn't help anyone.- CALLUM TIMMINS
"If you look at our games, we have had seven draws, which is one of the most in the league. That shows how close we are to winning games. We have to go forward and get the win."
The derby was the third straight game in which Timmins has started and 13th straight appearance.
The 24-year-old midfielder featured in 13 games in total last season and only started two.
"The main thing has been staying injury free," said Timmins, who is off contract at the end of the season. "Last season, I had a lot of injuries and that stunted me a bit."
Archie Goodwin also started against the Mariners and got through 58 minutes in his first run-on appearance in over a year.
"He made a good fist of it," coach Rob Stanton said. "It was a tough game and I thought he stood tall.
"It has been a drawn-out process with him. We had to go back and rebuild him physically and mentally .
"We have to develop his game now. He has missed three years of tactical and technical development. We are trying to build on that."
"He will get some starts, we might use him off the bench. If we develop his game further, it will broaden him as a player. That will go hand in hand with his physical and mental development."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.