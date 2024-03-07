Your guide to what's on this weekend in Newcastle and the Hunter

Glendale Farmers & Artisan Market 8am to 2pm, Stockland Glendale.
Maitland CWA Fundraising Stall 8.30am to 1pm, Bunnings Maitland.
Hunter Wine Country Markets 9am to 2pm, De Bortoli Wines, Lovedale.
Handmade in the Hunter Markets 9am to 2pm, 5 Halls Road, Pokolbin.
Homegrown Markets 10am to 2pm, The Station Newcastle.
Newcastle Museum Australia in Space; Potions and Pestilence (final weekend).
Surfest Indigenous Classic Merewether Beach. Also on Sunday.
Newcastle Beer Fest 11am to 6pm, King Edward Park. Official after party at Carrington's Young Street Hotel.
Tea Gardens Hawks Nest Motorfest 2024 8am to 2pm, Myall Sports Park, Hawks Nest.
Lake Mac Women in Sport Festival AFL Hunter Central Coast: U/17s AFL NINES Tournament, 8.30am to 2pm, Tulkaba Oval, Teralba. Careers Session with Belinda Clarke and Chloe Dalton, 10am to 1pm, The Place, Charlestown Community Centre. Hunter Valley Martial Arts Centre: Womens Empowerment, noon to 2pm, Hunter Valley Martial Arts Centre, Warners Bay.
2024 Gresford Show Gresford Showground. Log splitting, campdraft, pet parade, horse and cattle exhibits, Grand Parade at 2.30pm, and more.
Native Bees Workshop and Newcastle Seed Library 9.30am to 11.30am, Maryland Neighbourhood Centre.
International Women's Day 2024 Newcastle March 10am, Gregson Park, Hamilton.
Outrageously Orange High Tea 11am, Cafe 360, Belmont. A fundraiser for Hearts and Hands Community Development. Tickets from trybooking.
Grafting Workshop 10am, Hunter Region Botanic Gardens. Tickets $60 at Humanitix.
Carnaval Down Under 2pm to 11.30pm, Wickham Park Hotel. Music, children's activities and more.
Fort Scratchley Gun Firing 1pm, also on Sunday.
Stronger Together Black Tie Ball 2024 6pm, NEX Newcastle.
Freestyle Kings 6.30pm, McDonald Jones Stadium.
Newcastle City Farmers Markets 7am to 1pm, Newcastle Showground.
Adamstown Lions Markets 7am to noon, cnr Brunker and Glebe roads, Adamstown.
Friends of Palliative Care Annual Walk and Fun Run 9am, Maitland Regional Athletics Centre.
Made & Found 9am to 1pm, Webb Park, Redhead.
Boardwalk Surfboard Expo 8am to 2pm, The Station Newcastle.
Lake Mac Women in Sport Festival Come and Try Orienteering, 9.30am, First Street, Booragul (eastern end near Teralba Sailing Club). Come and Try Pickleball, 10am to noon, Marks Oval Tennis Courts.
Miss Porter's House Museum March Open Day 1pm to 4pm, 434 King Street, Newcastle West. Arts, Crafts and Needlework.
Toronto Brass In Concert 2pm, Rathmines Theatre.
SummerSalt ft James Bay, Ziggy Alberts, Matt Corby, Thelma Plum, Gretta Ray, Mia Wray, Saturday, noon to 9pm, Speers Point Park.
Cog with Yomi Ship, Kodiak Empire, Saturday, King Street Band Room.
Eliza & The Delusionals with Lucky Day, Daphzie, Saturday, Stag & Hunter Hotel.
Anna Lunoe Saturday, King Street Warehouse.
Superstars: A Musical Celebration of Andrew Lloyd Webber & Tim Rice Saturday, Civic Theatre.
James Blundell with Jarrad Wrigley, Saturday, Newcastle Hotel.
The Porkers Saturday, Hiss & Crackle Records, Wallsend.
Vex with Boudicca, Latest God, Backhand, Grip Down, Serial Pest, Not Telling, Impact Warning, Fat Monica, Human Failure, Onryo, Saturday, Hamilton Station Hotel.
Country Witches Association ft Aine Tyrrell (IRE) & Mandy Nolan Saturday, Lizotte's.
Maple Glider Saturday, Civic Playhouse.
Kate Ceberano Saturday, Belmont 16s.
Cub Sport Sunday, King Street Band Room.
Daniel O'Donnell (IRE) Sunday, Newcastle Entertainment Centre.
Dan Sultan with Bec Sandridge, Sunday, Civic Playhouse.
Superstars: A Musical Celebration of Andrew Lloyd Webber & Tim Rice Sunday, Civic Theatre.
Elixir Sunday, Lizotte's.
Daryl Braithwaite Sunday, Toronto Hotel.
AGS with Lowblow, Sunday, King Street Warehouse.
Ninajirach with Donatachi and 1NN353LF, Sunday, King Street Nightclub.
Sir Archer with Piper Butcher & The Warning, Daniel March, Sunday, Hamilton Station Hotel.
Grace Aberhart with Genie Loci, Chain Daisy, Sunday, Stag & Hunter Hotel.
The Hedonists with Lu Quade & The Happy Accidents, Sunday, Lass O'Gowrie Hotel.
The Creator Incubator Reclaim, by Evie Core.
Performance Arts Culture Cessnock (PACC) Gallery Parade, by Michael Bell (artist talk 1pm March 16).
Art Systems Wickham Print Run, by Newcastle Printmakers Workshop.
Back to Back Galleries Circle Triangle Square, by Karen Wells and Hide Kobayashi.
Watt Space Gallery Stories of Light, by Wh!P Collective.
University Gallery Exquisite Cadaver, by Caroline Zilinsky.
Straitjacket Laterality. Embedded.
Newcastle Art Space NAS Atelier.
Leda Gallery Jeepers Creepers.
The Lock-Up Mnemonic Vegetables, by Charlotte Haywood. Look around (it's not all roses), by Wanjun Carpenter. Saturday, Arts in the Yard, 10am to noon.
Newcastle Printmakers Workshop Industrial, Architectural and Urban Landscapes.
Museum of Art and Culture MAC yapang Art in Your Community: Nightshift, by Winnie Lynn (artist walk-through and closing celebration Sunday at 2.30pm). First Class 23. A Closer Look - Australian Society of Miniature Art.
Multi-Arts Pavilion MAP mima Screenscapes, by Rhys Cousins. It Isn't Always, Always, by Lina Buck.
SEEN@Swansea Little Horses Exhibition.
Hunter Wetlands Centre A Brush With Biodiversity, by Nick Gilles.
Lighthouse Arts Newcastle Elemental.
MRAG Small Museum. Find Me In The Flowers. Settled/Unsettled.
