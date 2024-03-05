Social justice warrior steps down from CEO role amid sadness, gratitude

Kelly Hansen has retired from her role as chief executive of Nova for Women and Children.
The Newcastle-based organisation helps women and children facing domestic violence and homelessness.
Nova's chairperson Rozyta Englert announced the retirement with "sadness and gratitude".
"Kelly has played a critical role in the development, growth and success of Nova for 23 years," Ms Englert said.
"We will miss her passion, knowledge and dedicated leadership."
Ms Englert added that she had been a "passionate advocate for social justice, in particular gender inequality and gender poverty, especially for older women".
Ms Hansen's retirement will take effect from June 30.
"I wish I was leaving knowing that it is a different reality for vulnerable women and children, that they matter, and this was reflected in our social policies," she said.
Ms Hansen advocated for women's safety and the need for secure housing.
She was a board member of Homelessness NSW and founding chairperson of the Newcastle Poverty Action Alliance.
Ms Englert said Nova would seek a new chief executive over the next few months.
"Our priority is to find the best woman to honour our past, uphold our purpose and lead us into the future," she said.
