Rutherford students get to ask the Duchess of York a question

RUTHERFORD students have had a brush with royalty after getting to pose a question to the Duchess of York
Coinciding with International Women's Day on March 8, Rutherford Technology students Lotus Antoni and Andrea Sherin asked Her Grace Sarah Ferguson, for advice on developing leadership skills as a young woman.
The girls had the chance to meet 'Fergie' through an online meeting on Tuesday, March 5, after winning an Orbispace competition last year about making the NSW dairy industry more sustainable and got to explain their project.
"The Duchess asked me if our process would work with juices or use it with other cartons so she was really invested in our idea," Ms Antoni said.
The Duchess is visiting Australia and Rutherford Technology Principal Simone Hughes said she was delighted for her students to have the opportunity to speak with Fergie.
"She shared her experience of philanthropy and advocacy, particularly environmental advocacy, and heard about projects students submitted to Orbispace's 'Pitch for the Planet' competition," she said.
"Direct contact with a female leader with such a high profile can only reinforce the motivation our students have for their studies and careers."
Ms Antoni and Ms Sherin said they were both inspired by Fergie and filled with excitement they were able to talk to someone from the Royal family.
Other students were invited to put a question from St John Bosco College in Sydney, and asked about the Duchess' interest in climate advocacy and the environment.
Students and teachers from other schools that have taken part in Orbispace's program attended the meeting as audience members.
