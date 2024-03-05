Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Business

Council says taller EastEnd apartment buildings should be approved

Michael Parris
By Michael Parris
March 6 2024 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The cleared site of the former Market Square shops revealing a new view of Christ Church Cathedral from the waterfront. Iris Capital has proposed retaining most of this view in return for higher buildings on other parts of its redevelopment site. Picture by Simone De Peak
The cleared site of the former Market Square shops revealing a new view of Christ Church Cathedral from the waterfront. Iris Capital has proposed retaining most of this view in return for higher buildings on other parts of its redevelopment site. Picture by Simone De Peak

Newcastle council says controversial changes to the height and massing of Iris Capital's apartment development in the Hunter Street Mall should be approved because the new proposal is "substantially the same" as an earlier version given the green light in 2017.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Parris

Michael Parris

Journalist

Michael Parris reports on politics for the Newcastle Herald. He started at the Herald in 1994 after working in the ABC Newcastle newsroom. Michael spent much of his career as a sub-editor before moving into political reporting in 2017. He was a finalist in the Sports Australia national media awards for his stories about a male-only tennis club in Newcastle. He has covered NSW and federal elections, state and federal budgets and local politics. He has also written extensively about the COVID-19 pandemic with a special focus on data analysis and the effects of lockdowns on the Hunter community.

More from Business

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.