Coach confident Kiwi guard will soar for Falcons

NEWCASTLE Falcons coach Josh Morgan expects Kiwi guard Francis Wi Neera-Mulvihill to be one of the surprise packets of the NBL1 East competition.
The 24-year-old 192cm guard joins the Falcons after four seasons in the New Zealand NBL, most recently at the Wellington Saints. He had limited court time last season playing behind Illawarra Hawks NBL star Kyle Adnam, but Morgan believes he will have a major impact for the Falcons.
"His numbers weren't high [in New Zealand] but his numbers per minute were really good," Morgan said. "He just didn't get on the court enough.
"He's another guy with good size, is aggressive at both ends of the floor, and likes to get all his teammates involved. He can also put the ball in the hoop.
"What I love most, in the games we've watched, is as soon as his team scores he is hunting down his player to go and guard him, and I think he will fit in nicely with attributes like that. We are optimistic about what he will bring."
Known as "FJ", his dad Frank Mulvihill played internationally for the Tall Blacks.
He is due in Newcastle on Monday and will join fellow ball-handlers Jaidyn Goodwin and Kobe Shannon.
"I was interested in playing NBL1 as I've been playing in the NZNBL for the past four years and wanted a change of scenery," Wi Neera-Mulvihill said. "I'd heard a lot of positive things about this league, and it seemed like there was more opportunities in Aussie to fully showcase what I can do, so when my agent told me about Newcastle, I jumped at the chance. Anyone I've spoken to about Newcastle has only told me great things about it."
Wi Neera-Mulvihill is the 11th player signed by Morgan for his first season at the helm.
They will play a trial game against the NBA Global Academy on Saturday night.
The NBL1 East competition tips off on April 6, with the Falcons facing arch rivals Maitland in Maitland.
