Coach confident Kiwi guard will soar for Falcons

"I was interested in playing NBL1 as I've been playing in the NZNBL for the past four years and wanted a change of scenery," Wi Neera-Mulvihill said. "I'd heard a lot of positive things about this league, and it seemed like there was more opportunities in Aussie to fully showcase what I can do, so when my agent told me about Newcastle, I jumped at the chance. Anyone I've spoken to about Newcastle has only told me great things about it."

