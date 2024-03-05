Newcastle Herald
Failed Neufort development site at Wickham sold for $12.5 million

Jade Lazarevic
By Jade Lazarevic
Updated March 8 2024 - 12:01pm, first published March 6 2024 - 10:56am
This development site at 73-79 Railway Lane in Wickham was sold to a developer from Sydney for $12.5 million. Picture supplied
This development site at 73-79 Railway Lane in Wickham was sold to a developer from Sydney for $12.5 million. Picture supplied

A CONTROVERSIAL development site in Wickham has found a new owner 18 months after the company behind the 190-apartment building went into receivership.

Jade Lazarevic

Jade Lazarevic

Property reporter

Jade joined The Newcastle Herald as a reporter in 2001 and spent 15 years covering entertainment. In 2022, she joined ACM's national property team. Jade covers everything in the world of property across Newcastle, Lake Macquarie and the Hunter region including record-breaking sales, real estate trends and new developments. Got a news tip? Get in touch:at jade.lazarevic@austcommunitymedia.com.au

