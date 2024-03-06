NPLW talking points: Azzurri rue complacency, New Lambton and Olympic fire

Coach Heath Whyte was disappointed but not discouraged by Charlestown's 4-2 loss to Maitland on Tuesday night.
Azzurri, playing their second of three games in six days, were left to rue costly errors in their defensive third which were punished by Maitland in the rescheduled round-one match at Allen Davis Field.
The Magpies, who bounced back after a 2-1 loss to Broadmeadow on Friday night, led 2-0 at the break after Bronte Peel scored from the penalty spot then capitalised on a sloppy pass at the back by Charlestown.
Jess Gentle pegged one back with a piece of individual brilliance before Peel restored Maitland's two-goal advantage when she poked the ball out of Taylah Gray's hands in a goalmouth scramble after a corner.
Fleet-footed Georgia Amess made it 4-1 when she won the ball after putting Gray under pressure on the edge of the 18-yard box and finished into an open net.
Substitute Ella Joyce, who travels up from Nepean to play for Azzurri and bagged five goals in reserve grade on the weekend, produced a nice finish from the top of Maitland's box to make the scoreline more respectable.
Azzurri opened their season with a 4-1 win over Adamstown on Saturday and have another quick turnaround to face defending champions Broadmeadow at Magic Park on Friday night.
"Both teams were reasonably well balanced, the difference in the game was three unforced errors on our part handed them the match," Whyte said.
"Maitland are a quality side, and credit to them. You make an error against them and they punish you. We can't be complacent in our defensive third.
"But, we were the only team to score two goals from structured build-up and open play, so I'm fairly encouraged by that.
"If we play that style of football, we'll achieve our goal of disrupting this competition."
Azzurri will be without Kirstyn Pearce against Magic after the experienced defender copped a leg knock on Tuesday night.
Sarah Halvorsen and Nicki Jones remain out through injury but Lori Depczynski will be available for the first time after missing the first game due to suspension and Tuesday night's exchange because of work commitments.
Depczynski is versatile with the ability to be deployed at the back or up top.
"Lori gives us some choice," Whyte said.
"I haven't decided yet. Our midfield, front three and two attacking fullbacks have pretty much cemented their position. They're playing good football, so I see no changes there in all likelihood.
"I've just got to assess how the girls pull up. We've had two games in quick succession."
Meanwhile, Maitland midfielder Paige Kingston-Hogg was back in action against Azzurri after being brought from the field on Friday night as a precaution following a head knock.
There have been plenty of questions as to where New Lambton will find their goals other than through Tara Andrews until the arrival of lethal Jets duo Cassidy Davis and Lauren Allan.
But Golden Eagles coach Aaron Stedman was pleased to see a spread of scorers as they posted their first win of the season by beating Warners Bay 6-2 at John Street Oval on Sunday.
Wingback Finley Woodforth continued to impress with another strong effort which included an impressive opening goal.
The 21-year-old played some first grade last year but has started in both games this campaign with Amy Gosling nursing a leg complaint on the sidelines.
Woodforth won the ball from Warners Bay midfielder Indianna Asimus in the middle of the park on Sunday, played Heidi Weimer into space on the left then made a good run towards the 18-yard box.
She was perfectly positioned when a poor clearance landed outside the area. Woodworth cut the ball onto her left foot and chipped the keeper to score.
Andrews and Nyah Bradley also got on the scoresheet for the second week in a row while energiser bunny Jess Terry bagged a brace and central defender Hannah Bourke headed in off a corner.
"We've talked about how we can't just rely on Tara to score goals, other people have got to step up," Stedman said.
"So, it was good to get a few other people on the scoresheet."
New Lambton, who lost 3-2 to Broadmeadow in round one, face a tougher test against a lethal Newcastle Olympic at Alder Park on Sunday.
The competition may only be two games in, but Olympic have already scored 21 goals.
They backed up an opening-round 9-0 win against Adamstown with a 12-0 demolition of Mid Coast at Darling Street Oval in round two.
Marion Dunbabin and Elodie Dagg finished the game with hat-tricks while Jemma House and Sophie Walmsley scored two each. Sophie McDonald and Alannah Russell also found the back of the net.
Coach Martin Slade is confident his young Adamstown side are moving in the right direction but also knows results will take time.
Rosebud were over-run 9-0 by a clinical Olympic in round one but gave a better account of themselves despite going down 4-1 to Azzurri, who also capitalised on their chances, last weekend.
"In the first half, we had a lot of possession in the opposition half but didn't create enough and score enough in that moment, and we got punished by making some individual mistakes," Slate said.
"I'm not making excuses but they're a young team where every time we make a mistake we get punished, whereas some of the more experienced teams get away with it a bit more.
"The people who play for Charlestown and Olympic, they're just winners. They've been around. They want to win. They're hungry. We need to foster a little bit of that into our culture but the performance was really pleasing moving forward.
"It's all about performances and the big picture is how we play moving forward and we'll be judged on results at the end of the year."
Friday (8pm): Magic v Azzurri; Saturday (5pm): Adamstown v Mid Coast; Sunday (4pm): Warners Bay v Maitland, New Lambton v Olympic.
