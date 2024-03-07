Calls to join panel for review of Newcastle District Cricket Association

NOMINATIONS have been called for to join a panel undertaking a review of Newcastle District Cricket Association (NDCA).
In correspondence released to clubs via email this week, an "external facilitator" was recently engaged to oversee the process with interested parties now invited to take part during the off-season.
"We should get a really professional outcome from this," NDCA chairman Aaron Gray told the Newcastle Herald on Wednesday.
"We're a giant organisation now. We have over 2000 games scheduled in a summer across a myriad of competitions.
"So it's just time to reset and hopefully get some good, progressive ideas on the table."
NDCA undertook a similar review, albeit internal, most recently throughout 2017.
Gray says the bulk of those previous recommendations have since been implemented - including the introduction of a development league (or 5th grade) as well as the "unpacking" of T20 Summer Bash, Denis Broad Cup and Under-21's to separate time slots rather than shared game days.
Women's competitions have also formed and grown during that seven-year period.
Nominations for the review panel are due in writing to NDCA by close of business on March 13.
* BELMONT'S Toby Gray has helped Northern Districts claim back-to-back 50-over titles in Sydney.
Gray, who has made Big Bash League and Sheffield Shield debuts over the last two summers, took 1-49 off 10 overs and scored 13 not out in Sunday's final at Pratten Park.
NDs beat Western Suburbs by 152 runs.
* TOWNSON Oval will host the Sydney women's under-18 Brewer Shield decider with Greater Hunter Coast welcoming Manly to the Merewether venue on Sunday (10am).
