Coach eyes farewell with Newcastle 'in mix' to host NSW Country Championships

LONG-TIME men's coach Shane Burley is eyeing a farewell lap around the representative cricket ranks with Newcastle "in the mix" to host the next NSW Country Championships.
Having won eight of 11 carnivals under his guidance, Burley has yet to be make a final decision about next season but admits "I probably haven't got too many more left in me".
NSW Country officials are due to meet in coming months to determine where the state tournament will be held in 2024-2025.
Outside deciders at No.1 Sportsground on four occasions since 2013-2014, the Newcastle zone last housed round games at Belmont's Cahill Oval and Miller Field in back-to-back summers between 2011 and 2013.
Burley, also Bush Blues assistant, says gunning for a record-extending sixth straight crown on home soil provides "a bit of motivation for us".
"Already the boys are reasonably keen for next season and hopefully the Country Championships are going to be in Newcastle," Burley said.
"It would be really good for a couple of the guys involved in all five [consecutive titles] to have a crack at a sixth one at home, maybe in front of family and friends."
When asked if coaching again Burley replied: "yeah I think so, probably if it's at home I'd say yes for sure, good way to finish".
With representative commitments now having wrapped up, Newcastle ticked almost every box possible during 2023-2024 in what Burley described as a "successful" campaign.
They lost just once from seven appearances, missing the showdown of a revamped T20 Regional Bash.
"It's been a while since we've had two hundreds in a season, I think Moorey [former skipper Simon Moore] was the last one probably 10 or 11 years ago," Burley said.
Newcastle hosted the Australian Country Championships in January.
