Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Why Knights, and fans, should be wary after last year's winning streak

By Barry Toohey
March 7 2024 - 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pumped up ... Phoenix Crossland Dane Gagai in last year's win over Raiders.
Pumped up ... Phoenix Crossland Dane Gagai in last year's win over Raiders.

It was almost impossible not to get caught up in the euphoria of the Knights' stunning end-of-season finals charge last year that delivered 10 straight wins, three sellout home crowds and a burst of brilliant form from Kalyn Ponga that earned him the Dally M medal.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.