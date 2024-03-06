Why Knights, and fans, should be wary after last year's winning streak

It was almost impossible not to get caught up in the euphoria of the Knights' stunning end-of-season finals charge last year that delivered 10 straight wins, three sellout home crowds and a burst of brilliant form from Kalyn Ponga that earned him the Dally M medal.
On the back of that finish, club membership records have already been obliterated [26,000 and climbing], previously embattled coach Adam O'Brien has another four years to win a premiership and Newcastle fans are as hyped as they have ever been about the expectation of success before a ball is kicked.
So forgive me for casting a critical eye and dampening spirits somewhat by providing this little reality check heading into tonight's opening round clash against Canberra.
Let's start with that unbeaten streak.
As exhilarating as it was, it featured wins over only three teams who made the finals including the Raiders, who limped into eighth spot.
And if you are only as good as your last game [or games], the Knights got away with a golden point win over an under-strength Canberra in the first final before being handed a 40-10 flogging by the Warriors the next week.
Trials are trials but throw in a lacklustre performance against Melbourne in Fiji a few weeks back at full strength and it's not hard to see why the Knights and their fans should be taking nothing for granted tonight.
If O'Brien has any fears going into the game with the healthiest and fittest squad he has ever had at his disposal to start a season, it will no doubt centre around the hype around town.
He'll be desperately hoping none of his players have been caught up in it.
Tyson Gamble has opted to put his future on the line by delaying contract negotiations with the Knights.
Gamble's current deal is up at the end of the season and it's understood his agent and the club met a few weeks back to discuss a possible extension.
But talks are on hold with Gamble backing himself to earn an upgraded deal by on-field performances.
Given the challenge he will face from Jack Cogger and Will Pryce for a regular top grade spot, it typifies his confidence and competitive nature.
It was no surprise Enari Tuala was given the nod by coach Adam O'Brien to fill the vacant wing spot against the Raiders following Dom Young's defection to the Sydney Roosters.
Tuala is fondly referred to as "The Chosen One" among teammates because of the faith O'Brien has in him to perform whenever and wherever he is needed.
"He's one of the most dependable and under-rated players I've ever coached," O'Brien said.
"In six weeks of pre-season training prior to Christmas, he didn't make one error. He's just a player I never have to worry about."
Don't expect to see Knights speedster David Armstrong offered a release by the club anytime soon, even if pre-season speculation linking him to a move to the English Super League materialises.
Given the club's lack of depth out wide, there is no real appetite to let the flying fullback/winger go. In fact, the Knights are looking to strengthen, not weaken their stocks out wide.
The one spot they have left in their top 30 roster will go to an outside back.
Unfortunately for Armstrong, he will miss the club's NSW Cup game today after picking up an injury at training.
The Knights lost a genuine club legend last week with Leigh Maughan's passing following a long battle with Alzheimers.
Leigh's passion, persistence and drive to get the Knights off and running back in the mid-80's alongside the likes of Michael Hill despite plenty of local opposition, left a huge impression on former ARL heavyweights like Ken Arthurson and John Quayle.
Quayle jokingly says Maughan "drove me mad" with constant phone calls championing why a Newcastle team had to be in the Sydney comp.
"He was passionate and unrelenting and was always on the phone telling us why Newcastle would be better than any other club in the competition," Quayle said.
"He and Michael and Graham Hardes, they really drove it."
Quayle says he will never forget Maughan's reaction when he told him Newcastle had been accepted.
"He cried - that's how much it meant to him and his first words were 'we won't let you down'. "
Fittingly, Maughan will be honoured at the game tonight before being farewelled on Monday at a midday funeral service at Pettigrew's Mayfield in front of a who's who of former and current Knights players, staff and officials.
