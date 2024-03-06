Rejuvenated Jets shot stopper keen to keep on keeping on

RYAN Scott is in the exact position that the ambitious goalkeeper had yearned when he joined the Newcastle Jets - playing week-in, week-out.
In a season of ups and downs for Rob Stanton's young outfit, Scott has been a constant.
The 28-year-old leads the league in big chances saved with 20 and his 88 shots stopped is second only to Macarthur's Filip Kurto (97).
"Personally I'm feeling good," Scott said. "The games have kept rolling on through the season. I feel like I have managed to find a consistent level of performance, which is pleasing, after not playing for a couple of years."
Scott made just one appearance in two seasons at Western United, before departing to join the Jets.
Coach Ron Stanton has shown faith in Scott from the get-go.
"Ryan has been a super acquisition," the coach said. "There were a lot of ins and outs last season with goal keepers. He has been really steady and is a good role model for the young ones . He has some real leadership qualities and has shown great maturity."
In the 1-0 defeat to the Mariners on Saturday, Scott produced a brilliant double-save to deny Mariners midfielder Max Balard from point-blank range in the 40th minute. Then, in the 77th minute, he dived full-stretch to his left to parry away a stinging effort from Jacob Farrell.
The derby effort was typical of his season.
A number of the Jets younger players, in particular, are showing signs of tiring from the physical and mental output of a long campaign.
However, Scott is the opposite. After sitting out nearly two seasons, the gloveman is hitting a sweet spot.
"I'm finding it easier as I go," Scott said. "The more you are exposed to games and the more you are in certain situations, the better you get at it.
"Physically I feel pretty good. That is the luxury of playing in goal and not running 10-12 km like some of the other boys.
"At training we have our little keepers union that work together every day. We train for the situations we get in the game, whether it is shot-stopping, crossing, sweeping, distribution ... there are lots of different things we work on. It's just repetition. See the ball, save the ball. I try to keep it simple."
"I have been in the league five years and it is common to see younger players have a good three or four weeks and then drop off a little bit.
"I try to lead the younger players and help them where I can. Keep a positive mentality and energy around the group, especially when things aren't going how we would like."
And with a long trip to Perth on Thursday ahead of must-win clash with the Glory on Saturday, Scott said it was vital for the group to stay positive.
"We have had a few good results on the road this season," Scott said. "We are going a day early so we can adjust to the time difference. t is a very winnable game. Perth are in a similar position to us on the ladder. It's a chance to go away, get the lads together and go out with no fear against Perth."
********
"It is not as demanding playing in goal as it is for some other players. I guess it is trying to break it down and enjoy the process of each week.
KEY TO YOUR FORM
It is just training really. I'm findng it easier as I go. You see similar pictures each week. The more you are exposed to the games and the more you are in certain situations, the more you do it, the better you get at it. I obviously work hard on my craft.
I am starting to get a little bit older now. It's just repetition. See the ball, save the ball. I try to keep it simply.
TRAININg ENTTAIL
We are separated from the group most of the time.
At training we have our little keepers union that work together every day.
We train for the situations we get in the game, whether it is shot-stopping, crossing, sweeping, distribution ... there are lots of different things we work on.
KEY TO YOUR FORM
It is just training really. I'm findng it easier as I go. You see similar pictures each week. The more you are exposed to the games and the more you are in certain situations, the more you do it, the better you get at it. I obviously work hard on my craft.
I am starting to get a little bit older now.
It's just repetition. See the ball, save the ball. I try to keep it simply.
TRAININg ENTTAIL
We are separated from the group most of the time. We have our little keepers union that work together every day.
We train for the situations we get in the game, whether it is shot-stopping, crossing, sweeping, distribution ... there are lots of different things we work on.
HAVE BEEN CREATING CHANCES, teams have dome homework, respect from oppos
We have felt a shift in how teams line up against us. We were creating probably a little bit more earlier in the year. That is the art of a season. Analysing teams and seeing where their strengths are. Maybe we have to look at different avenues to goal. I know if we keep getting the ball into the box to Stamma, he will put them away.
We didn't create much last weekend against a very good team. We need to park that and move on. Get back to playing our brand.
HOW MAKE SURE BOYS UP---
It is always a big trip. It is good to get away with the boys. We have had a few good results on the road this season.
Wellington was a good one. We have an extra day, good to get away have a bit of fun. Play cards and get the lads together. Go out with no fear against Perth. It is not as though they are in the best of form.
They are in a similar position to us. It is a very winnable game. We have played them twice this season for two draws. Two late goals - we scoered in stoppage time in both.
THIS TIME YEAR - grinds, some of the boys fatigued... you haven't played
For me, physically,
it is not as demanding playing in goal as it is for some other players. I guess it is trying to break it down and enjoy the process of each week. Play, recovery, review, then buld towards the next game.
I just try to keep it simple.
Physically I feel pretty good. That is the luxury of playing in goal and not running 10-12 km like some of the other boys.
The more I play, the easier it gets. Thye more I am in similar ...
MORE SENIOR PLAYER - crack a joke with young ones, keep them motivated.. could
You get a bit of a lull at this time of the year. I have been in the league five years and it is common to see younger players have a good 3-4 weeks and then drop off a little bit. That is normal.
That is why we have a squad of players. We have seen people like Nathan Grimaldi come in and take his chances. We had a good run of game. It is important to keep the boys fresh.
When someone does need a little rest, someone welsde can come in and take chance.
I try to lead some of the younger players and help them where I can. Keep a positive mentality and energy around the group, especially when things aren't going how we would like.
.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.