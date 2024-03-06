Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Rejuvenated Jets shot stopper keen to keep on keeping on

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
Updated March 6 2024 - 5:48pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Newcastle Jets goalkeeper Ryan Scott. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Newcastle Jets goalkeeper Ryan Scott. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

RYAN Scott is in the exact position that the ambitious goalkeeper had yearned when he joined the Newcastle Jets - playing week-in, week-out.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.