Stockton skipper Nick Foster managing foot injury at pointy end of season

STOCKTON captain Nick Foster says he will continue to manage a foot injury during the pointy end of this season as the Seagulls remain in title contention across two formats.
Foster admits to "battling" recently but quickly follows up with "it's not enough to stop me from playing", referencing a plantar fascia tear.
The Seagulls have also reached the final four of the stand-alone T20 Summer Bash with a champion to be decided at No.1 Sportsground on Sunday.
Foster suspects his issue arose while leading the Bush Blues at the Australian Country Championships in Newcastle two months ago, but later down the track, upon closer inspection, the damage was a bit worse than anticipated.
"Just the nature of it, I haven't been able to do much the last couple of weeks - batting down the order and only bowling if required. I'm doing what I can to look after it and hopefully I can nurse it through until the end of the season," he said.
Off-spinner Foster took 2-76 in a larger-than-expected workload of 24.3 overs as Wallsend were dismissed for 277 at Lynn Oval on day one.
Left-arm orthodox spinner Nathan Hudson returned impressive figures of 7-86 from 25 overs while Adrian Chad claimed four catches.
Stockton will resume at 1-18 in reply, requiring a further 260 runs for victory with nine wickets in hand. Jake Hainsworth (2) and Josh McTaggart (13) are the not out batsmen.
