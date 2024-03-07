Hunter Hurricanes veteran Scott Berry back in Australian Water Polo League

Hurricanes veteran Scott Berry is poised to make a return to the Australian Water Polo League.
Hunter welcomes Adelaide to Lambton Pool for double headers on Thursday and Friday (women 4pm, men 5:30pm) with Berry back in the water.
"We're almost at full strength and we've got Scott Berry, who hasn't played in a lot of years, to come out of retirement," Hurricanes men's coach Renae Burdack told the Newcastle Herald.
"He's been doing a bit of coaching and training with the group ... he adds a lot of strength in defence and just experience around the pool."
Lachlan Walter is set to make his 50th national appearance and Hunter Wright will be up against his former club.
The Hurricanes and Adelaide, in both men's and women's competitions, are yet to register a win for 2024.
Meanwhile, local junior Khai Zenith was named this week to represent Australia at the under-16 World Championships in Malta in June (18-24).
