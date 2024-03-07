Accused drug dealer in court after dramatic roadside Taser arrest

AN alleged drug dealer is behind bars accused of reversing into a policeman then leading officers on a chase before crashing and running into bushland.
Joshua Adam Lonsdale fronted Maitland Local Court on Thursday, a day after he was Tasered and captured near Chisholm in a major police operation involving specialist officers.
The 40-year-old man sat silently in the dock of the courtroom as his lawyer confirmed he would not make a bid for bail.
He faces a string of allegations after his dramatic arrest and was not required to enter pleas.
"The charges are very serious," magistrate Robert Munro said.
He adjourned the case to Newcastle Local Court in May, where it is expected to be taken over by state prosecutors from the DPP.
Mr Munro said police would compile the brief of evidence in the case before his next court date, but gave Lonsdale a reality check.
"You'll get some of the brief but not all of it - because it will be big," he said.
"It's not going to resolve this year."
Mr Munro formally refused Lonsdale bail.
The Hunter Region Enforcement Squad zeroed in on Lonsdale as part of an ongoing drug supply sting.
Officers allegedly tried to stop a BMW sedan on Lawes Street at Maitland at about 11.40am on Wednesday, March 6, as part of their investigation.
Police allege Lonsdale was behind the wheel of the BMW and reversed when officers approached, striking a policeman.
Lonsdale is accused of fleeing the scene after hitting the male officer, who was treated by ambulance paramedics before being taken to Maitland hospital with a leg injury.
Port Stephens Hunter police spotted the BMW at Chisholm a short time later and launched an alleged pursuit.
Officers were forced to deploy roadspikes on Harvest Boulevard as they tried to bring the sedan to a stop.
The BMW slammed into a guard rail on Raymond Terrace Road and the driver allegedly escaped into nearby bushland.
Police swarmed the area and allege a short struggle broke out when they found the man.
He was Tasered and arrested at the scene, police said.
Lonsdale was taken to Maitland Police Station where he was charged with more than 50 drug supply charges, including two counts of supplying a prohibited drug in a large commercial quantity, and two counts of drug supply on an ongoing basis.
He also faces charges stemming from his chaotic arrest, including police pursuit, assaulting a police officer, using a weapon to prevent detention, driving disqualified, and more.
He was further accused of firearm-related charges including possessing an unauthorised pistol.
