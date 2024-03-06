End of the line looms for Myuna Bay Sport and Recreation Centre

THE FATE of Myuna Bay Sport and Recreation Centre hangs in the balance as a decision on its demolition looms.
The public will have the opportunity to weigh-in on its future when the Hunter and Central Coast Regional Planning Panel rules on a $2.8 million development application to flatten the site next week.
Abandoned since its abrupt closure in 2019, the former school camp site has been at the centre of tug-of-war between Lake Macquarie council and the state government.
Mayor Kay Fraser told the Newcastle Herald she had faith that with the planning panel's oversight the closure of Myuna is not a foregone conclusion.
"There's still so many people out there that are just gobsmacked, devastated and feeling really hurt that it has been closed for so long," she said.
"Everywhere I go, not just the western side of the lake but throughout the city and further afield, people are still talking about what a travesty this is that the state government wants to decommission and demolish the site.
"We're screaming out for important facilities like this in our city."
In December last year, Cr Fraser said the community had been "absolutely dudded" after she was told a replacement facility would not have overnight accommodation or be "like-for-like".
Cr Fraser told the Herald she would be happy to compromise on overnight accommodation at the current site if it were allowed to remain open.
"If it costs $3 million to demolish, they could spend that to bring it back to its former self, I know they've said there's a safety risk but I suspect if you take away the overnight accommodation that should alleviate that," she said.
"If that is the sticking point I would be happy for that to happen."
In December, the council staved off a decision to approve the site's demolition. Instead, it voted to seek permission from NSW Lands and Property Minister Steve Kamper to refuse the demolition application and asked to see the deed of agreement between the NSW Office of Sport and Origin Energy.
Cr Fraser said the council has had no such luck obtaining those documents.
The decision is now in the hands of the planning panel, which will make a determination at a public teleconference on March 19 where Cr Fraser urged the public to make submissions.
"I just hope the community rallies, I know they have been but I hope the panel hears a real community outpouring, that they bombard the panel and have their say," she said.
A Lake Macquarie council spokesman said staff typically present to the regional planning panel and they anticipate doing so in this case.
"Our position will be consistent with the decision of council," he said.
The site was shuttered almost overnight in 2019 due to concerns about the risks the nearby Eraring Power Station's coal ash dam posed in the event of a 5.7 magnitude earthquake - deemed a once-in-a-5000-year event.
The DA proposes to demolish all buildings and structures belonging to the former Myuna Bay Sport and Recreation Centre, including car parks, accommodation lodges and outdoor activity spaces.
Members of the public can contact the Planning Panels Secretariat to register to speak or listen to the meeting before 4pm on Thursday, March 14 on 8217 2060 or email enquiry@planningpanels.nsw.gov.au.
The Herald contacted the Department of Planning and Environment for comment.
