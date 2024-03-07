Newcastle Herald
Knights winger latest NRLW player to head north for QLD comp

MM
By Max McKinney
March 7 2024 - 11:30am
Sheridan Gallagher. Picture by Marina Neil
Knights winger Sheridan Gallagher is the latest NRLW player heading north to play in Queensland's state competition after being named to feature for Sunshine Coast on Sunday.

MM

Max McKinney

Journalist at Newcastle Herald

Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.

