Knights winger latest NRLW player to head north for QLD comp

Knights winger Sheridan Gallagher is the latest NRLW player heading north to play in Queensland's state competition after being named to feature for Sunshine Coast on Sunday.
Gallagher has joined the likes of Knights stars Tamika Upton and Hannah and Jesse Southwell in the BMD Premiership, which they are using to get game time ahead of the upcoming Women's State of Origin series.
Previously, the Harvey Norman Premiership - NSW's elite women's competition - kicked off at this time of the year and was used by NRLW players to get match fitness ahead of Origin, which commences May 16, and the NRL, which starts July 25.
However, the NSW competition has been moved this year to align with the NRLW, essentially becoming a reserve grade.
Gallagher, a former Young Matildas captain who had a breakout NRLW campaign last season, winning Newcastle's rookie of the year award, starts on the wing for the Falcons against Brisbane Tigers.
Upton and the Southwells recently signed with Upton's hometown club Central Queensland Capras.
Upton said last month their Queensland stints would be "fly-in, fly-out" cameos, training in Newcastle and travelling up shortly before for the games.
The Rockhampton-based side are away to the Western Clydesdales on Saturday, at 3.25pm (AEDT) in Toowoomba.
Upton is at fullback for the Capras in round one, while Hannah lines up in the front row.
Jesse will start at halfback and faces off with Broncos NRLW veteran Ali Brigginshaw, who wears the No.7 for the Clydesdales.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.