Merewether surgeon out to put end to horror knee stories

ORTHOPAEDIC surgeon and former Australian under-21 representative and Merewether premiership-winner Dr Michael Dan was increasingly frustrated by horror stories of players rupturing and then re-rupturing their anterior cruciate ligament (ACL).
He has spent the past year working on a solution.
Dan recently returned from France, and a 12-month fellowship with renowned Lyon knee surgeon David Dejour, where he learned a procedure - Lyon deflexion slope osteotomy - which dramatically increases the success rate of reconstructive surgery.
Now in practice with Doctor Bruce Caldwell in Newcastle, they conducted the procedure for the first time in Australia on a local teenager two weeks ago.
The procedure is aimed at people who have ruptured their ACL more than once and involves screening and the removal of bone before tending to the ligaments.
"If you look at a knee from side-on, the tibia has a slope to it," Dan said. "People who redo their ACL multiple times have increased slope. The normal slope is nine degrees. If the slope is 16 degrees, which is greater than three deviations, the ligament graft is bound to fail.
"If you park your car on the flat versus parking it on a hill, where does the handbrake have to work harder? The steep of the hill.You need to reduce the slope.
"I have seen multiple cases where people have done their ACL, then do it again and again. They think what am I doing wrong? The guys and girls are super committed but they have a bio-mechanical disadvantage which means the graft is under too much stress and can't incorporate.
"This procedure makes a real difference. We were doing at least one every fortnight in France. They did the first one in France in 1991 but it didn't hit American literature until the last decade. It is new to Australia."
Dan highlighted former NSW Waratahs hooker Damian Fitzpatrick as a success story.
"Damian is good mates with my little brother and was playing in France," Dan said. "He had two ACL surgeries in Australia, came back, played two games, and did it a third time.
"The club said they would honour his contract if you he had surgery in France. He had a slope osteotomy and went on to play professionally for another five or six years which included coming back and captaining the Waratahs."
Dan, along with professor Matthieu Ollivier and Lisa Soulie, will conduct an information night for physiotherapist, sports physicians and GPs at Novotel Newcastle Beach next Tuesday.
