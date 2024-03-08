Hunter Safety Award organiser say hard work on safety paying big dividends Advertising Feature

2023 winner of WHS Business of the Year, Enviroculture Maintenance Services. Picture supplied

As finalists for the Hunter Safety Awards for 2024 are announced this week, it is pleasing to note that there has been a positive shift in workplace safety.





Over the past 11 years, there has been a noteworthy 30 per cent decrease in traumatic injury fatalities since 2012.

This despite historical challenges, such as over 1850 reported fatalities and more than 1,140,000 workers filing significant compensation claims involving one week or more of lost working time.





Hunter Safety Awards founder and judge Sarah-Jane Dunsford said it was crucial to acknowledge the positive trend emerging.

"Seeing a decrease in fatalities is something we are extremely grateful for and a testament to the concerted efforts of organisations, not only in the Hunter region, but also nationwide," she said.





"It signifies a shift in workplace safety, highlighting the unified dedication of businesses to prioritse the wellbeing of their workforce by implementing robust safety measures and comprehensive work programs."

As Sarah-Jane paid tribute to this notable progress, she was also thrilled to announce finalists for the 2024 Hunter Safety Awards.

They include businesses and individuals who have demonstrated positive approaches to Work, Health, and Safety (WHS) in their workplace and who represent the state-of-the-art safety innovation that can be seen within the region.

Judges were impressed with the number of entries for their individual categories.

"These people are champions in promoting WHS practices as well as bringing innovative approaches to their business," Sarah-Jane said.

"Their unwavering dedication to outstanding work environments has set them apart as leaders in this space.





"Each submission received serves as an example of excellence in action, and we look forward to congratulating the finalists as well as celebratiing their achievements at our upcoming event."

Awards will be presented across 12 categories, with winners announced at a gala event on Friday, March 15 at Newcastle Exhibition and Convention Centre.





Each year the Hunter Safety Awards attracts sponsors from local, national, and international business communities, with AGL again the major partner.

AGL General Manager Bayswater, Len McLachlan said they are proud to return in 2024.

"At AGL, we believe that our people are our most valuable asset, which is why nurturing a safe workplace is not just a priority for us, it's also a fundamental responsibility," Len said.

"Safety is not just a box to tick for us, it's ingrained in our company's DNA. As the major sponsor, we take immense pride in supporting the positive focus on improving safety over the years."

"It's inspiring to see local businesses actively engaging in creating safer workplaces and we're excited to see what remarkable ideas, programs and innovations local businesses and individuals have put into place over the last year," Len said.

In addition to AGL, there is also a large group of returning award sponsors, including the University of Newcastle, uvex, WesTrac, 3M, Red Insight, Ampcontrol, Tomago Aluminium and Fenech Demolition.