Food for thought: there's more to Ben Gumbleton than just music

BEN "Boo" Gumbleton has reached a point on tour where he doesn't know what day it is, let alone the date. In other words, he's in his happy place.
Gumbleton is one half of indie-electronic duo Boo Seeka alongside percussionist Jay Bainwright. But there's more to this creative soul than just music.
He grew up in the Lake Macquarie suburb of Dudley (his other "happy place"), attended Whitebridge High School, was a member of popular Newcastle roots-pop band Benjalu, and now lives at Burleigh Heads on the Gold Coast with his fiance Kimberly.
He's quick to describe it as his "second home".
"Newcastle will always be home, let's just highlight that before we do any more of the interview," he says, laughing.
"I owe so much to Newcastle for my career - I feel that anything or anyone that comes out of Newcastle is supported by everyone, whether it's the Knights or the Jets or music. But I've gotta give a lot to Dudley, that whole community is like my family and I love them to death."
Gumbleton loves food and is a good cook.
Having heard him express a desire to do a "food project" one day, Boo Seeka manager Cohen Chapman bought the Instagram domain Food Seeka in 2022. The account now has more than 8000 followers.
"I love cooking. It's my outlet from music and I never thought it would turn into another career path but it just kind of organically happened," Gumbleton says.
"I enjoy everything that comes with it.
"We've just started making these video episodes of me finding food in all the different places that I get to tour, and showing me cooking for friends and family, and mixing it in with footage of being on tour.
"I find social media difficult because I don't really post about what I do every day so I guess this is the closest you're going to get to knowing what goes on behind the scenes with me on tour.
"Waking up in the morning, getting on my phone and trying to find some amazing restaurants or butchers or fresh produce, and then getting back to the hotel and cooking it - that's my all day every day between gigs."
Gumbleton knows how to convey - and evoke - emotions through song. Cooking is his other love language.
"Back in the day, when I was with Benjalu, our finances weren't exactly great and we met this incredible family in Adelaide who became like family to me. They still are," he says, talking to Weekender from that Adelaide family's home.
"Even now when I'm in Adelaide, I don't book hotels - I just come and stay here. It's like another mum and dad on tour.
"Anyway, our way of saying thank you when we didn't have money was to cook for them. They'd be like 'Don't go and buy food, if you can find stuff in the pantry that you want to cook for dinner, feel free to use it'.
"Anyone who would give us a lounge to stay on while we were on the road, I would cook them dinner to say thank you.
"When I ask people what they would like for dinner and it's something that I haven't cooked before, I thoroughly enjoy everything that comes with learning a new technique and putting a smile on people's faces."
I tell him I'd love to touch base with him in a few years' time, if he has children, and ask him if he still finds joy in cooking. He laughs.
"I've actually heard from mums and dads asking me if I have any advice about cooking for kids because they're ready to pull their hair out.
"I do enjoy sharing recipes and advice but when I've got my own kids and I'm cooking seven days a week I'll get back to you! My fiance has already told me I will be the one cooking and I'm happy with that."
A glass of red wine (sometimes a bottle) often gets a cameo in Gumbleton's Food Seeka and Boo Seeka posts. He's playing the guitar and singing? A glass will likely be within arm's reach.
"I think pinot noir runs through my veins now, I think my blood's turned into pinot," Gumbleton says.
"I still to this day reckon I must be one of the rare people who can swig out of a red bottle in 40-degree heat."
Gumbleton formed Boo Seeka in 2015 with original collaborator Sam Croft. That same year they covered MO's song Pilgrim for triple j's Like a Version and were nominated for Unearthed Artist of the Year at the J Awards. In January 2016 their song Deception Bay ranked 50th in the annual triple j Hottest 100 countdown.
Boo Seeka released debut album Never Too Late in 2017 which peaked at number eight on the ARIA Charts.
In 2018 Croft left the band to become a pilot, and his replacement Michael May walked out after three years in 2021. Boo Seeka became a solo project for Gumbleton. Second album Between The Head & The Heart was written during the COVID lockdowns and recorded after Gumbleton left his home town of Newcastle for the Gold Coast to work with producer Matt Bartlem.
The lyrics are darker, more melancholy, and are a window into Gumbleton's conflicted head space at the time.
In 2021 Boo Seeka and Gold Coast band Golding collaborated and released a song, Don't Waste Your Love. Golding vocalist and musician Jay Bainbridge was a friend of Gumbletons and soon became the other half of Boo Seeka.
Third studio album Midnight Highlight was released in January and is, in Gumbleton's words, "poles apart" from its predecessor.
What he means by that, though, is up to you.
"I always get asked the question 'Why don't you tell people what your songs mean?' and I more or less say 'Well what does this song mean to you?'," he says.
"And to me it's like looking at an abstract painting and you connect to it in a certain way. If I tell you what that painting means, you might go 'Oh, I didn't get that', and then you don't connect with it at all.
"I want you to listen to my music - and I don't care how you connect with it, if you even do connect with it in any way - I'm just so honoured and so stoked and I don't want to ruin that for you."
Listening to Midnight Highlight, the word "sparkly" springs to mind, followed by "atmospheric", "upbeat" and "feel-good".
"Let's just say that it's definitely a lot more 'sparkly' than the record I wrote during COVID, that's for sure," Gumbleton says.
"It's chalk and cheese, really.
"We're really proud of this record. Not that we haven't been proud of all the records we've done, but it was a very different experience, this record, to the last one and the one before. This one I definitely had a lot more fun making."
Midnight Highlight was written and recorded over an eight-month period and was almost entirely composed in the studio.
"Instead of following the normal process of going away and writing a record, and then going into the studio and recording the record ... it was a lazy process, I will say that, and instead of taking us two weeks it took us six months to record," he says.
"Basically myself and Jay and the producer, Luke Palmer, we were literally rocking up to the studio every day with just a blank piece of paper, nothing pre-written.
"Even from a lyrical point of view I would basically start writing down an idea, and then I'd stop and I would pass the parcel, basically, to Jay or Luke and they would read the lyric and they would connect in whatever way they would connect with that first half, and they would write down the second half.
"And then I would read that and feed off that, and then we would go again.
"We all connected with the songs on this record in different ways, and we made a pact that we wouldn't tell each other what each one meant to us - that was the whole inspiration for the record."
Gumbleton is not afraid to admit he struggled during the pandemic.
"The hardest time I've ever gone through is COVID ... to have live music taken away from me as a performer, I can't explain how hard it was," he says.
"Getting on stage, for me, has nothing to do with needing to be in front of crowds. It really is my meditation. And when I don't have that, I don't feel grounded.
"To not be up there feeling like I have a purpose, both in my life and my place in the world, it was a very hard time for me."
Boo Seeka is currently touring Midnight Highlight around Australia and will perform at King Street Band Room on May 24 as part of Great Southern Nights.
"I played a show in Sydney a week or two weeks ago - I'm already lost as to where we are at in this tour - and we literally finished the show and it was midnight and I just drove straight back up to the Gold Coast overnight," Gumbleton says.
"I think it was a nine-and-a-half-hour drive straight through and everyone was like 'Why on earth did you do that?' and I was like 'Because I'm just so excited to be doing this again'.
"To have a purpose, doing what I love again ... everything that comes with it, whether it's being on stage or doing the drives, packing the gear, taking it to the airport ... it's all a process that I didn't get to do for four years.
"To have that back, well, I am just stoked."
And Jay?
"Jay is incredible. He's such an amazing human being and I am so honoured to have him around."
Boo Seeka toured Australia and New Zealand with Boy & Bear in June 2023, followed by a tour of Europe and the UK earlier this year. Gumbleton enjoyed every second of it, describing it as "an honour", and has hinted at a future collaboration.
"There is definitely a bromance between Boy & Bear and Boo Seeka now, that's for sure. They are absolutely incredible human beings," he says.
"I've been listening to those guys for years but never met them until we did the tour with them. I've got all their records on vinyl; in my eyes they are one of the most incredible bands going around.
"I probably shouldn't be saying too much too early but you may see an album coming out in the future with Boy & Bear and Boo Seeka.
"We were starting to write songs together in Europe, and I remember the first time it was just me on guitar and Tim on piano and Dave and I were singing, and that first time that our voices connected in a harmony, it made the hairs rise on my arms.
"That guy has an incredible, distinct voice, and to hear my voice with his was something I'll never forget."
