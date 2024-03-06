Why Knights coach Adam O'Brien stuck with his incumbent halves

KNIGHTS coach Adam O'Brien says loyalty played a major part in his selections for round one, particularly in the halves where he stuck with incumbent pairing Jackson Hastings and Tyson Gamble.
Before a ball was even kicked in the club's pre-season trials last month, four-time premiership winning halfback Cooper Cronk came out and said Jack Cogger should be Newcastle's No.7 in 2024.
Cogger, who had returned to the Knights where he played 20 games between 2016-18, produced a crucial cameo in Penrith's grand final triumph last year.
After stints with Canterbury and Huddersfield in the years prior, he made 13 NRL appearances for the Panthers last season, mostly playing back-up to champion halves Nathan Cleary and Jarome Luai.
Then, after Hastings and Gamble started at halfback and five-eighth in both trials, with Cogger coming off the bench, there were further calls for Cogger to be thrown straight into the halves against Canberra in Newcastle's season-opener on Thursday night.
No less than Knights legend Matty Johns championed Cogger's cause.
But O'Brien has stuck solid with Hastings and Gamble, who in their first seasons at the club last year, played 22 and 24 games, respectively.
The coach explained on Wednesday that with hooker Jayden Brailey unavailable due to injury, he wanted a player with dummy-half experience on the bench as back-up for Phoenix Crossland, who starts in the No.9 jersey.
"A lot of the commentary was around Jack Cogger starting when Brailey was available," O'Brien said.
"[But] 'Brails' hasn't been available for three weeks now.
"So as soon as that changed, you need coverage for your nine and Jack is the perfect person for that. He has played that role for Penrith off the bench.
"I'm really comfortable with the team for this week.
"We've got halves covered [and] it's a big ask for Phoenix, round one, to go 80 [minutes].
"Loyalty is a really strong value of mine, and anytime that you can show it, I try do so. You can't always, there's decisions that are taken out of your hands.
"Coggs done a really good job for Penrith in that grand final, and I won't take that away - a very good, astute signing for the club.
"But those other two boys had a hell of a season for us last year, so they've earned the right."
O'Brien said Cogger's return had brought the best out of Hastings and Gamble. The Toukley Hawks junior is signed for the next three years, while Gamble is off-contract at the end of this season and Hastings the next.
"The rising tide lifts all the boats," the coach said. "Jack Cogger, he lifted the tide, and Tyson and Jackson lifted with it."
In the two other areas where there had been genuine positional battles, O'Brien also opted to stick with players who had done the job before. In the back row, he chose to start Dylan Lucas, who played seven games last year, ahead of new English recruit Kai Pearce-Paul.
On the wing, versatile 90-game back Enari Tuala got the jump ahead of Tom Jenkins, who joined the club this summer from Penrith.
"We've got good depth in key positions," O'Brien said.
"I'm really happy with it.
"We have a saying here, steel on steel, so that's what we've got to train in because of that depth.
"That will play a big part in how far we go in the season, is how well you're training each week.
"Judging by our two training runs this week, they've been two very competitive sessions."
