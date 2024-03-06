Uni to start work on $22 million building redevelopment next week

The University of Newcastle will start early work next week on a $22 million building refurbishment that will result in the loss of 141 car spaces.
The university is planning to convert level two of the Information, Communication and Technology (ICT) building from a car park into a 3500-square-metre space that will accommodate the School of Nursing and Midwifery and pro vice-chancellery administrative staff.
The building would be renamed the Health Education Research Building.
The university sent out correspondence saying 35 level 1 car parks would be unavailable from March 14 up until July, but will become available once the work is complete.
The correspondence said the project team had tried to minimise disruption by beginning the work after orientation and the start of the semester.
Of the 141 car parks set to go permanently, 134 are staff spaces and seven are specialist parking spots. Accessible car parks from level two will be replaced on level one.
The university said the work was expected to be complete in the first half of 2025.
The correspondence said while the project would result in a "small net reduction" in parking, the university had experienced a gradual decline in demand for on campus parking and traffic studies indicated that parking infrastructure was "sufficient" to meet current and forecast demand.
National Tertiary Education Union president Terry Summers said the union wasn't too concerned about the loss of car parks, but had an issue with the amount of money the university was spending on infrastructure while complaining about financial troubles.
"It's the whole building program, not just that particular building," Mr Summers said.
"The amount they're spending on buildings in Newcastle and Central Coast is huge."
The University of Newcastle was among several tertiary institutions to express concern about the federal government's new migration strategy and the "significant financial repercussions" it would have on universities.
The university also recorded a $34.6-million deficit in its 2022 annual report, but defended the building spend saying the redevelopment was needed.
Professor Zelinsky said facility upgrades were "an important part of creating that environment and maintaining our position as a leading Australian university in a highly competitive landscape".
"Investing in infrastructure is a strategic decision, made through careful planning that balances the need for modern facilities with our long-term financial plans," he said.
""The Health Education Research Building refurbishment will provide state-of-the-art facilities for our nursing and midwifery students and staff, including cutting-edge simulation labs and teaching spaces, providing students with access to the latest technology, while learning from our world-class educators."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.