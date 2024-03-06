Newcastle Herald
Uni to start work on $22 million building redevelopment next week

Sage Swinton
By Sage Swinton
March 6 2024 - 6:30pm
A concept image of the building after its $22 million renovation. Picture by EJE Architecture
A concept image of the building after its $22 million renovation. Picture by EJE Architecture

The University of Newcastle will start early work next week on a $22 million building refurbishment that will result in the loss of 141 car spaces.

